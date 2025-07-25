ICE Continues to Arrest the Worst of the Worst Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Child Pedophiles and Drug Traffickers

ICE agents are facing an 830 percent increase in assaults against them as they remove violent offenders from the U.S.

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) arrests of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the United States.

“Across the country, ICE agents are targeting dangerous criminal illegal aliens and taking them off American streets. Violent thugs ICE arrested include child pedophiles, drug traffickers, and burglars,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “As our brave ICE law enforcement arrests the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, they are facing an 830 percent increase in assaults against them. Secretary Noem stands with ICE agents who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the American people from violent criminal illegal aliens.”

Summary of Arrests:

ICE North Carolina arrested Alfredo Leon-Palma, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense on a child in Wake County, NC.

ICE North Carolina arrested Oscar Ramos, a 42-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador. Ramos’ criminal history includes a conviction for indecent liberties with a child in Lexington, NC.

ICE Utah arrested Hugo Candido-Bolanos, a 50-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of RICO, drug trafficking, and robbery in Las Vegas.

ICE Dallas arrested Diego Jahir Pasos-Ruiz, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated meth trafficking in Canadian County, OK.

ICE San Francisco arrested Greg Samuel, a 46-year-old illegal alien from the Federated States of Micronesia. His criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault in Hagatna, Guam.

###