Criminal Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering 15-Year-Old and Attempting to Rape Mother

This criminal illegally entered the country three times since 2021

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer against Gildardo Amandor-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy and assaulting a minor female with a firearm after he attempted to rape their mother in Morehead, Kentucky.

ICE detainers are legal requests to state or local law enforcement to hold illegal aliens in custody until they can be turned over to immigration authorities.

According to local reports, on July 20, Amandor-Martinez arrived at an apartment shared with his girlfriend, Aleida Lopez, early in the morning and attempted to rape her. After she fended him off, Amandor-Martinez assaulted her by biting her left hand, right armpit, and injured her arm. Her 15-year-old-son, Luis Lopez, tried to intervene and was shot by Amandor-Martinez three times and murdered. The criminal illegal alien then assaulted Lopez’s daughter with a firearm.

15-year-old Luis Lopez who was tragically killed the criminal illegal alien was greatly admired and called a “sweet student” by Rowan County Senior High School. He would have been a sophomore this fall.

Amandor-Martinez a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, attempted to enter the country THREE times under the Biden administration in 2021, at the southern border. He successfully illegally entered the country on his third try at an unknown date and location and without inspection by an immigration officer.

“15-year-old Luis Lopez died trying to save his mother from this criminal illegal alien who was attempting to rape her. Gildardo Amandor-Martinez is a rapist and cold-blooded killer who should have never been in this country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed this monster to walk American streets and commit these evil crimes, including murder, assault, and attempted rape, against a mother and her children. ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure Amandor-Martinez will not be released onto America's streets and allowed to terrorize American families again.”