ICE Arrests Illegal Aliens including MS-13 Gang Member and Other Violent Criminals with Convictions of Manslaughter and Drug Trafficking

“The Biden Administration let in the WORST OF THE WORST from around the world. Thanks to President Trump, ICE is now empowered to go-after these heinous individuals—arrest them and deport them.” - Secretary Noem

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) arrests of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the United States.

“Gang Members. Drug Traffickers. Sexual predators. These are the types of depraved criminals our brave ICE law enforcement is arresting and removing from American communities every day,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American communities. Criminal illegal aliens should leave now—if they don’t, they could end up at Guantanamo Bay, CECOT, or Alligator Alcatraz. The days of criminal aliens freely terrorizing American streets are over.”

Summary of Arrests:

ICE San Diego arrested Rigoberto Sanchez-Paz, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Honduras. He is an MS-13 gang member. His criminal history includes convictions for vehicle theft, grand theft, and felon in possession of a firearm in Los Angeles, CA.

ICE Buffalo arrested David Gonzalez, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for manslaughter in Kings County, NY.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Jose Andres Valencia-Hernandez, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Colombia. His criminal history includes a conviction for manufacture, distribution, and possession of a controlled substance on vessels in El Paso, TX.

ICE Salt Lake City arrested Mahamat Rozi, a 55-year-old illegal alien from Chad. His long rap sheet includes 12 criminal convictions, including felony possession of a weapon, assault, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, distribution of a controlled substance, and interfering with a police officer in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ICE San Francisco arrested Antonio Conejo-Arredondo, a 56-year-old illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for oral copulation with an intoxicated victim in Riverside, CA.

# # #