The Lithotripsy Device Global Market Slated To Surge From $1.83 Billion In 2024 To $1.92 Billion In 2025

Lithotripsy Device Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Lithotripsy Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 - stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 - stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.

What Has Been The Growth Trajectory Of The Lithotripsy Device Market In Recent Years?

The lithotripsy device market has grown robustly in recent years. The market size is projected to see a surge from $1.83 billion in 2024 to $1.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of kidney stones, preference for non-invasive procedures, advancements in medical imaging, increased geriatric population, and patients' demand for faster recovery.

What Are The Projected Growth And Expected Market Size Of The Lithotripsy Device Market?

The lithotripsy device market size is poised for strong growth in the foreseeable future. The market is expected to balloon to $2.47 billion in 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be credited to technological innovations in lithotripsy, increasing awareness and education, global access to healthcare services, collaborations in urology and nephrology, and preventive approaches to kidney stones. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include remote monitoring and telesurgery, continued research in stone fragmentation techniques, global collaboration in lithotripsy research, focus on outcomes-based healthcare, and the integration of artificial intelligence ai.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10662&type=smp

What Factors Could Propel The Lithotripsy Device Market Forward?

The escalating prevalence of kidney stones is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the lithotripsy device market. Kidney stones, which are hard, pebble-like fragments, can develop in one or both kidneys when the urine contains excessive amounts of certain minerals. Lithotripsy devices are utilized in the treatment of kidney stones, breaking them into small, manageable pieces using shockwaves to facilitate their easy passage through urine.

What Companies Are Operating In The Lithotripsy Device Market?

Significant corporations operating in the lithotripsy device market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Shockwave Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd., EDAP TMS S.A., Dornier MedTech GmbH, Allengers Medical Systems Limited, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd., Elmed Medical Systems Ltd., Convergent Laser Technologies, MTS Medical, NOVAmedtek LLC, EMD Medical Technologies, NIDHI Meditech Systems, Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas Corporation, Richard Wolf India Private Ltd., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Technomed Systems Private Limited, Shenzhen Wikkon Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Inceler Medikal Ltd. Sti, Cliniva Healthcare, C. R. Bard Inc., E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A., MACHIDA Endoscope Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, Aymed Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lithotripsy-device-global-market-report

What Are The Latest Developments In The Lithotripsy Device Market?

Major corporations operating in the lithotripsy device market are intensely focused on developing advanced treatment facilities, aiming to amplify patient access and enhance treatment outcomes. These advanced treatment facilities include innovative medical centers equipped with cutting-edge technologies and specialized healthcare services.

What Does The Market Segmentation Of The Lithotripsy Device Market Industry Look Like?

The lithotripsy device market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Type: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

2 By Applications: Kidney Stones, Ureteral Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Bile Duct Stones, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices: Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices, Electromagnetic Lithotripsy Devices, Piezoelectric Lithotripsy Devices

2 By Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices: Laser Lithotripsy Devices, Ultrasound Lithotripsy Devices, Mechanical Lithotripsy Devices

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Lithotripsy Device Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the lithotripsy devices market in 2024. The regions cited in the lithotripsy device market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, offering a comprehensive geographical perspective for investors and stakeholders.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-assist-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trauma-fixation-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company boasts over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies. The Business Research Company has built a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With over 1,500,000 datasets, the firm offers an optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, ensuring you have the information necessary to stay ahead of the curve.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.