Hospitality Buildings Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company’s Hospitality Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Hospitality Buildings Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The world has witnessed steady growth in the hospitality buildings market size in recent years. The market is forecasted to grow from $81.62 billion in 2024 to $85.57 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. This growth in the historic period is attributed to factors such as economic growth and evolving travel trends, globalization and international tourism, urbanization and population growth, cultural and lifestyle shifts, and the emergence of boutique and niche accommodations.

In the coming years, this market size is expected to continue its steady growth, reaching $103.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth in the forecast period is forecast to be driven by sustainable and eco-friendly practices, health and safety considerations, crisis resilience and flexibility, inclusive design catering to diverse traveler needs, and regenerative tourism practices. Major trends emerging in the forecast period include technology integration for guest experience, technological advancements in guest services, contactless technology integration, wellness-focused amenities, and flexible, adaptive spaces.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Hospitality Buildings Market?

The hospitality buildings market going forward is driven by the exponential growth of the travel and tourism industry. This industry, involved in providing necessary products and services to travelers, holds a crucial role in fostering businesses, increasing sales, and enhancing profits, which augments the financial performance of hospitality firms. Hospitality buildings, serving meals, offering short-term accommodations, and providing other services to visitors like tourists and travelers, thus play a significant role in the travel and tourism industry. Creating the capacity for more travelers and tourists will propel the construction of more hospitality buildings.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Hospitality Buildings Market?

Leading companies operating in this market include Turner Construction Company, AECOM, Balfour Beatty Construction, STO Building Group, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Gilbane Building Company, JE Dunn Construction Group, Hensel Phelps Construction Company, DPR Construction Inc., among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Hospitality Buildings Market?

One of the key trends gaining popularity in the hospitality buildings market is product innovation. Major market players concentrate their efforts on innovating new building architectures to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Hospitality Buildings Market Segmenting?

The hospitality buildings market covered in this report comprises segments by Hotel Type, Price Level, Room Capacity, and Business Model with subsegments broken down under each category.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Hospitality Buildings Market?

North America maintained the top spot as the largest region in this market in 2024, with regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also making significant contributions.

