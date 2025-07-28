Neurotechnology Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

Neurotechnology Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Neurotechnology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Neurotechnology Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The neurotechnology market has seen rapid growth in recent years, escalating from $15.38 billion in 2024 to a projected $17.39 billion in 2025. This signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%. Factors such as increased research funding, an aging population, prevalence of neurological disorders, regulatory support, and government initiatives have spurred this growth during the historical period.

What's The Anticipated Market Size And Growth Rate?

Moving forward, the neurotechnology market is expected to witness meteoric expansion. It's projected to grow to $29.8 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4%. Key factors contributing to this growth include advancements in regulations, genomics, and neurology, telemedicine in neurology, adoption of precision medicine, and development of closed-loop systems. Further, emerging trends such as advancements in neuroinformatics, neuroplasticity interventions, brain mapping initiatives, remote monitoring solutions, and non-invasive brain stimulation are set to shape the future of this field.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9840&type=smp

What Drives The Upward Trajectory Of The Neurotechnology Market?

The increased prevalence of neurological conditions is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the neurotechnology market. Neurological conditions encompass any disorder or disease that impacts the brain. Common examples include Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and migraines. Neurotechnology plays a vital role in the diagnosis and treatment of these neurological disorders through techniques such as brain imaging, neurostimulation, neurofeedback, and brain-computer interfaces.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurotechnology-global-market-report

Which Key Industry Players Are Steering The Market's Growth?

Prominent companies operating in the neurotechnology market include General Electric, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, EndoStim Inc., Elekta AB, and Natus Medical Incorporated, among others. These players continue to pioneer advancements and dominate the market landscape.

What Technological Trends Are Making Waves In The Market?

Technology indeed plays a central role in market growth. Companies are rapidly adopting new technologies to maintain their market standing. These technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the neurotechnology market.

How Is The Neurotechnology Market Segmented?

The neurotechnology market encapsulates an array of segments. By conditions, it includes cognitive disorders, pain treatment, urinary and faecal incontinence, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, hearing conditions, sleep disorder, depression, among others. In terms of type, it spans imaging modalities, neurostimulation, cranial surface measurement, neurological implants, and other types. End-uses range from ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and homecare facilities to other end uses.

What Does The Regional Landscape Look Like?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the neurotechnology market. However, Europe is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and numerous countries including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, among others.

Browse Similar Reports by The Business Research Company:

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurostimulation-devices-global-market-report

Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurodegenerative-disorder-therapeutic-global-market-report

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurosurgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company equips you with comprehensive, data-rich research and insights to stay ahead in the game. Harness the power of 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique inputs from industry leaders.

Reach out to us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Join us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.