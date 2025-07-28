Industrial Wireless Local Area Network WLAN Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Wireless Local Area Network WLAN Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global WLAN Market Expected To Grow?

The industrial wireless local area network WLAN market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.74 billion in 2024 to $1.85 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing industrial shift towards wireless communication, increase in the lifecycle of machines, rising investments towards emerging technologies, increasing penetration of industry 4.0, rising adoption of wireless location appliances for critical applications.

What Does The Future Hold For The Industrial Wireless Local Area Network WLAN Market?

The industrial wireless local area network WLAN market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in industry digitalization, rising adoption of wireless location appliances, increasing demand for products that are environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly, increasing demand for sustainable and innovative products, increasing need for faster, reliable, and secure communication in industrial settings. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, adoption of advanced Wi-Fi standards, advancements in IoT technology, adoption of cloud-based WLAN solutions, adoption of high-speed machine-to-machine M2M communication.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The WLAN Market?

Increasing adoption of the Internet of Things IoT is expected to propel the growth of the industrial wireless local area network WLAN market going forward. The Internet of Things IoT refers to a network of interconnected physical devices embedded with sensors, actuators, and software that enable them to collect and exchange data over the Internet. The adoption of IoT is on the rise due to several factors, including the accelerated adoption of remote monitoring and control solutions, the increased development of low-cost sensors, and improved connectivity solutions. Industrial WLAN provides reliable wireless connectivity for IoT devices deployed across industrial environments. It enables seamless communication between IoT sensors, actuators, controllers, and other devices, allowing them to exchange data and interact with each other in real-time. For instance, in January 2022, according to the GSM Association, a UK-based non-profit industry organization, the number of IoT connections overall is expected to exceed 23.3 billion by 2025, a significant rise from the 15.1 billion connections that were registered in 2021. Therefore, increasing adoption of the Internet of Things IoT drives the industrial wireless local area network WLAN market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The WLAN Market Share?

Major companies operating in the industrial wireless local area network WLAN market are Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Nokia Corp., Eaton Corp. PLC, Western Digital Technologies Inc., ZTE Corporation, Commscope Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Avaya LLC, Belden Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., D-Link Corporation, ALE International SAS, Allied Telesis, Boingo Wireless, Aerohive Networks, WiFi SPARK Limited, Moxa Technologies, Ruckus Wireless, Hirschamnn, Aruba Networks HP

What Recent Industry Moves Have Shaped The Industrial WLAN Market?

In January 2024, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, a US-based information technology company, acquired Juniper Networks Inc. for $14 billion. The acquisition aims to elevate HPE's AI capabilities and fortify its networking business, anticipating a twofold expansion in this sector, thereby establishing HPE and Juniper as major players with a comprehensive portfolio in the networking industry. Juniper Networks Inc. is a US-based company that produces industrial WLAN solutions designed to deliver wireless access capabilities for industrial applications.

How Is the Industrial WLAN Market Segmented?

The industrial wireless local area network WLAN market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Technology: 802.11 a/b/g, 802.11 nWIFI 4, 802.11 acWIFI 5, 802.11 axWIFI 6

3 By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

4 By End-User: Water And Wastewater, Power, Oil And Gas, Automotive, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware: Wireless Access Points APs, Wireless Controllers, Network Interface Cards NICs, Antennas, Repeaters And Extenders, Routers And Gateways

2 By Software: Network Management Software, Security And Authentication Software, Network Optimization Software, Monitoring And Analytics Software

3 By Services: Installation And Configuration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Managed Services, Consulting And Design Services, Training Services

Where Are The Regional Opportunities For The Industrial WLAN Market?

North America was the largest region in the industrial wireless local area network market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the industrial wireless local area network WLAN market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

