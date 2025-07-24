Poland: The 2nd Regional Conference of European National IHL Committees (NIHLC) in Warsaw

On 20-21 May, the ICRC Regional Delegations in Paris and Warsaw co-organized with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland and the Polish Red Cross the 2nd Regional Conference of European NIHLC. More than 110 participants from 30 States, mainly representing ministries of foreign affairs and defense, gathered to discuss how to achieve better implementation of IHL.

