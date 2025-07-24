Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,028 in the last 365 days.

Poland: The 2nd Regional Conference of European National IHL Committees (NIHLC) in Warsaw

On 20-21 May, the ICRC Regional Delegations in Paris and Warsaw co-organized with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland and the Polish Red Cross the 2nd Regional Conference of European NIHLC. More than 110 participants from 30 States, mainly representing ministries of foreign affairs and defense, gathered to discuss how to achieve better implementation of IHL. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Poland: The 2nd Regional Conference of European National IHL Committees (NIHLC) in Warsaw

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more