Interconnect And Passive Components Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company’s Interconnect And Passive Components Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Interconnect And Passive Components Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The interconnect and passive components market is slated for exceptional growth, projected to climb from $202.24 billion in 2024 to $216.26 billion in 2025, thus hitting a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9%. Driven by increasing consumer electronics production, telecommunications expansion, industrial automation, and rapid automotive electronics developments, the sector promises a continuous upward trend.

Market Projections depict the interconnect and passive components market size continuing its growth into the next decade. Expected expansion to $275.57 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2% is primarily influenced by major industry developments including the 5g network rollout, electric vehicle revolution, internet of things expansion, and growing prominence in aerospace and defense. The forecast period is also predicted to see advancements in technology, the increasingly prominent role of high-frequency and RF components, a surge in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly components, and developments in customization and modular designs.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Interconnect And Passive Components Market?

Increasing production of consumer electronics is a key driver responsible for propelling the growth of the interconnect and passive components market. These electronic devices designed for personal use prove instrumental in fuelling the need for interconnect and passive components. They enable seamless connectivity, miniaturization, and enhanced functionality within consumer electronic devices, aiding modern product complexity and integration. For instance, according to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, the total electronic equipment production in Japan in May 2023 was recorded at $6,722 million, with consumer electronics production reaching $280 million, a substantial rise from $230.9 million in May 2022.

A significant adoption of IoT devices is anticipated to push the growth of the interconnect and passive components market further. The usefulness of IoT devices in the industry comes by creating demand for specialized components, thereby improving their functionality. In January 2022, the GSM Association data showed projections of global IoT connections surging to 23.3 billion by 2025. This marks a prominent increase from the 15.1 billion connections in 2021, highlighting the role of IoT devices in propelling the growth of the interconnect and passive components market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Interconnect And Passive Components Market Share?

In terms of industry players, the interconnect and passive components market includes major companies such as Foxconn Electronics Inc., Nichicon Corporation, Koch Industries Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation, TE Connectivity Corporation, TDK Corporation, Molex Incorporated, YAZAKI Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Hubbell Inc., Delphi Technologies PLC, Yageo Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Bourns Inc., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., KEMET Electronics Corporation, HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., Sumida Corporation, TT Electronics PLC, Rubycon Corporation, Pulse Electronics Corporation, J.S.T. Mfg. Co., Chogori Technology Co. Ltd., Zeeteq Electronics Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Interconnect And Passive Components Market?

Recent trends indicate mergers and acquisitions taking place within the industry. In May 2024, for example, the US-based electronic connector manufacturing company, Amphenol Corporation acquired Carlisle Interconnect Technologies CIT for $2.025 billion, a move aimed at enhancing Amphenol's capabilities in providing highly engineered interconnect solutions for commercial air, defense, and industrial markets.

How Is The Global Interconnect And Passive Components Market Segmented?

The interconnect and passive components market can be segmented into two categories: by product and application.

By Product:

Passive Components

Interconnects

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Data Processing

Telecommunication

Military And Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Sub-segments include:

1 Passive Components:

Resistors

Capacitors

Inductors

Filters

Crystals And Oscillators

Sensors

2 Interconnects:

Connectors

Cables And Wires

Circuit Board Connectors

Terminals

Adapters

Sockets And Plugs

What Are The Leading Region In The Interconnect And Passive Components Market?

Regional insights point to Asia-Pacific as the largest region in the interconnect and passive components market in 2024. Other regions covered in this market report also include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

