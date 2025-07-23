H.R. 1442, Youth Poisoning Protection Act

H.R. 1442 would ban the sale of products containing 10 percent or more by weight of sodium nitrite that are covered under the Consumer Product Safety Act. The ban would not apply to commercial or industrial products not ordinarily intended for consumer use or consumption.

Using information from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, CBO estimates that implementing and enforcing the ban under H.R. 1442 would cost $2 million over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

H.R. 1442 would impose a private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) by banning the sale of consumer products containing 10 percent or more by weight of sodium nitrite. Because only a small consumer market exists for such products and some states already have curtailed their sale, CBO estimates that the cost of the mandate would not exceed the private-sector threshold established in UMRA ($206 million in 2025, adjusted annually for inflation).

The legislation would not impose any intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.

