Robert Jon & The Wreck Drop New Song 'I Wanna Give It' A Breezy Soul-Bearing Highlight from Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes

New Studio Album Out August 22nd via Journeyman Records

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California roots-rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck continue the rollout of their upcoming album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes with the release of their latest single, “I Wanna Give It,” out now via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. STREAM “I Wanna Give It”. PRE-ORDER the new album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes. Watch the Official Music Video for “I Wanna Give It” HERE Co-written during the quiet, uncertain stretch when touring had come to a halt, “I Wanna Give It” takes inspiration from long nights spent jamming with friends on a porch in San Juan Capistrano. “It was a bit of a throwback,” shares lead guitarist Henry James. “We’d play acoustic guitars into the early hours, doing whatever we could to keep our minds at ease.” Written in collaboration with longtime friends Ian Cullen and Shane Krevoy (who also co-wrote “Oh Miss Carolina”), the track was brought to life with producer Dave Cobb at the helm, capturing the warm, wistful tone of a country-leaning rock song that feels both deeply personal and instantly familiar.Lyrically, “I Wanna Give It” tells a story of fearless love and reckless abandon – of running away with someone even when the outcome is uncertain. “It doesn’t necessarily have a happy ending,” James says, “but it’s told with no regrets. Love can blind us sometimes, but it can also inspire us to live boldly. That’s something we all deserve to feel.”“I Wanna Give It” is the latest in a powerful string of singles leading up to Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, following the smoldering “Keep Myself Clean,” the haunting “Dark Angel,” the swaggering “Better Of Me,” the electrifying “Highway,” and the reflective “Ashes in the Snow.” Each track builds on the album’s emotional arc and further expands the band’s range, offering a deeply felt meditation on love, loss, and finding your footing again.Recorded in Savannah, Georgia, with Cobb, the album captures the group’s dynamic live energy and tight-knit chemistry, honed through years of touring together. Mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes will be available August 22nd on CD, digital platforms, and limited-edition colored vinyl, with special merch bundles also on offer.Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck – Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) – have carved out a loyal international following with their Southern-tinged rock-and-soul sound, sharp songwriting, and explosive live shows.The band recently wrapped up a summer European tour, with dates in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, including standout appearances at Hookrock Festival and Melkweg in Amsterdam. Now back in the US, they’re gearing up for a packed August with headlining shows and summer festivals, including shows at Fargo Blues Festival, Stone Pier, Madison Ribberfest, and Telluride Blues and Brews Festival. A Fall U.S. tour is set to be announced next week. For tickets and the full tour schedule, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com/tour CD Track List1. Sittin’ Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark Angel6. Long Gone7. Better Of Me8. I Wanna Give It9. Heartbreak & Last Goodbye10. Keep Myself CleanVINYL Track ListSide A1. Sittin’ Pretty2. Ashes In The Snow3. Highway4. Old Man5. Dark AngelSide B1. Long Gone2. Better Of Me3. I Wanna Give It4. Heartbreak & Last Goodbyes5. Keep Myself CleanTOUR DATES:Summer U.S.August 1 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalAugust 2 - Lake View, IA - West Stone Pier Summer Concert SeriesAugust 3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art TheaterAugust 5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomAugust 6 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts of HomerAugust 7 - Ridgefield, CT - Ballard Park SeriesAugust 8 - Athens, NY - Athens Riverside ParkAugust 9 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 10 - St. Johnsbury, VT - Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music SeriesAugust 12 - Waldoboro, ME - Waldo TheatreAugust 13 - New York, NY - Sony HallAugust 14 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music HallAugust 15 - South Park Township, PA - Summer Concert SeriesAugust 16 - Madison, IN - Madison RibberfestSeptember 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues and Brews FestivalFall US Tour Announcing Next WeekSpring 2026February 23-27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Blues FestivalApril 10-12 - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa’s Soundwave Beach Weekend 2026August 29 - September 1 - Long Beach, CA - Cali-Country Cruise 2026About Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

