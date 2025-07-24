Governor Abbott Requests Federal Disaster Assistance For Real County Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 24 - July 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that Real County be added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration following the recent catastrophic flooding that impacted communities across the state.



“Texas continues to ensure all impacted communities get the help they need to rebuild and recover from these devastating floods,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I requested Real County be added to President Trump’s disaster declaration so families, first responders, and local officials have the resources they need to move forward."



A review of damage assessments in Real County shows the county exceeds federal criteria for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program, which includes support for emergency response work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public infrastructure. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: