Dr. Linda R. Taylor Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Unstoppable' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

WOODSTOCK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unstoppable" co-authored by Dr. Linda R. Taylor, PhD, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26, 2025, the book has reached Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“Unstoppable” has made a bold entrance, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Direct Marketing category and landing on multiple New Release lists across both book and Kindle platforms. This powerful collection is already creating buzz in the literary world, resonating with readers through its inspiring stories of resilience, purpose, and the unshakable spirit to overcome life’s greatest challenges.



Central to the success of "Unstoppable" is Dr. Linda R. Taylor’s chapter, "Unbreakable Spirit." Dr. Taylor shares her transformative journey from childhood abandonment and emotional pain to a life of faith, resilience, and purpose. Through powerful lessons in self-worth, critical thinking, and spiritual strength, she empowers others to break destructive cycles, embrace their true identity, and become unstoppable from the inside out.

Meet Dr. Linda R. Taylor, PhD:



As a Health and Wellbeing Coach, Dr. Taylor recognizes that toxic relationships don’t just break hearts, they break down immune systems, disrupt sleep, and trigger inflammation, anxiety, and long-term health issues. She is breaking generational cycles of dysfunctional relationships and empowering women across the globe to unapologetically rewrite their narratives.



“Many of the women I’ve coached over the past 15 years were emotionally and physically depleted by the time they contacted me,” says Dr. Taylor.



Dr. Taylor’s signature coaching program, Authentically Aligned™—is a trauma-informed approach that empowers professionals to realign with their core values, enhance self-awareness, and develop critical thinking skills to support emotional well-being and build healthy relationships.



The program emphasizes the importance of eating superfoods to fuel physical strength and mental clarity, during life’s most stressful events.

