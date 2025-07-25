Krak Boba Rolls Out Flavorful New Drinks for Summer

Krak Boba unveils five vibrant new drinks for summer 2025, featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors and colorful layers.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krak Boba, the innovative Southern California-born boba brand, is turning up the flavor this summer with five flavorful new drinks available at all locations. Bursting with freshness, these new menu items reimagine fan favorite ingredients and introduce new, buzz-worthy flavors, helping customers “Krak Into It and Slay.”The debut lineup begins with two new specialty taro drinks to freshen up guests’ summer sip list: the Taro Ocean and Taro Princess. Dive into colorful bliss with the Taro Ocean, a layered combination of taro, Jasmine Green Tea and Butterfly Tea. For the boba royalty crowd, Krak Boba’s signature handmade boba swirls into the Taro Princess — a creative concoction of coconut water and house-made taro cream.For the tea lovers, guests can kick back with a Seaside Green Thai Tea — a mellow, dreamy green Thai tea reminiscent of the breezy coast. This creamy, tropical take on a fan favorite tea is the perfect light drink for a sunny day. Those craving a flavorful punch can try the Peaches & Cream smoothie — a sassy, lively blend of velvety sweet cream and fresh, juicy peaches. The final new menu item, the Banana Cha-cha, is a playful swirl of fruity banana, creamy matcha, rich brown sugar and toffee crunch. The perfect balance of tropical sweetness and herbal flavors hits the tongue and makes the tastebuds dance.From fruit smoothies to milk teas, every drink is made the Krak Boba way — with real fruit and top-of-the-line ingredients. The bounciest brown sugar boba and a homemade, 50-year-old family taro recipe bring rich flavor no premade mix could dream of matching. This attention to quality and detail is what Krak Boba is all about."When we come up with something new, we're looking at the full experience — how it looks, the aroma, the finish, the whole thing," said Tin Do, CEO of Krak Boba. "After all, we're not just making new drinks, we're trying to shake up what boba can be, and awaken the love within you previously didn't know you had."Whether guests are loyal to their go-to flavors or are ready to find the “Boba Courage” to explore new combinations, Krak Boba strives to craft bold, flavor-packed creations that delight, surprise and redefine what boba can be.These exciting new menu items are available now at all Krak Boba locations. To find a Krak Boba location near you or learn more about the menu, visit KrakBoba.com

