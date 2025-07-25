Department of the Interior Launches Effort to Unlock Critical Minerals from Mine Waste

WASHINGTON — At Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum’s direction, the Department of the Interior is taking decisive steps to recover critical minerals essential to America’s economic strength, national defense, and energy future from mine waste, coal refuse, tailings and abandoned uranium mines. This effort aligns with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production and underscores the Administration’s commitment to securing domestic supply chains and reducing reliance on foreign sources.

“By unlocking the potential of our mine waste, we are not only recovering valuable critical minerals essential for our economy and national security, but we are also leveraging groundbreaking research from the U.S. Geological Survey that identifies promising sources of these minerals,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to achieving mineral independence and ensuring that America leads the way in advanced technologies that power our future while turning environmental challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation.”

As part of the Department's broader efforts to support critical mineral production, the Secretary’s Order directs the Department to streamline federal regulations on the recovery of critical minerals from mine waste, while updating guidance to make mine waste recovery projects eligible for federal funding. It also prioritizes review of plans to recover uranium and other minerals from abandoned mines and directs the U.S. Geological Survey, or USGS, to map and inventory federal mine waste sites.

This transformative action is set to bolster the U.S. economy, enhance national security, and promote environmental stewardship by utilizing mineral resources that have been overlooked for too long.

“By streamlining regulations for extracting critical minerals from mine waste, we are unleashing the full potential of America’s mineral resources to bolster national security and economic growth,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Lands and Minerals Adam Suess. “This proactive approach will attract private investment, support environmental reclamation, and pave the way for mineral independence.”

Additionally, recent research by the USGS, in partnership with state geological surveys, has identified promising sources of strategic minerals like zinc, germanium, tellurium and rare earth elements in legacy and ongoing mining operations.

USGS has conducted multiple studies revealing the wealth of critical minerals hiding in mine waste. For instance, the legacy lead and zinc mining at Tar Creek near Picher, Oklahoma, has left behind waste rich in zinc and germanium—two minerals in which the U.S. relies on imports. In Utah’s Bingham Canyon, significant amounts of tellurium, vital for defense technologies, can be extracted from tailings created during copper mining activities.

“Recovering critical minerals from mine waste is integral to strengthening America’s mineral independence while promoting economic growth and national security,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Scott Cameron. “The collaboration between USGS and state geological surveys exemplifies how science-driven innovation can transform environmental challenges into strategic resources that bolster our industries and defense capabilities.”

Regionally, the Coeur d'Alene silver mining site in Idaho contains approximately $2.5 billion worth of precious minerals, including antimony and arsenic, illustrating the resources hidden in these waste materials. Rare earth elements, crucial for advanced technologies used in hard drives, electric vehicles, and military applications, have been detected in clay found in coal deposits across the Appalachian and Illinois basins, as reported by the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey.

Improved geological mapping through the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative is uncovering new mineral deposits across Appalachia and the Midwest and is poised to support local economies and meet national mineral demands.

Recovering valuable critical minerals not only addresses environmental challenges but also enhances the nation’s mineral supply, transforming waste into valuable resources. This strategy can also help fund ongoing cleanup efforts at former mining sites.

###