Auditor General DeFoor Celebrates Newest Intern-to-Hire Graduate from East Stroudsburg University

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today recognized Stroudsburg-native and 2024 East Stroudsburg University graduate Antonio Garcia as the newest employee to join the department from the Intern to Hire program.

“Our Intern to Hire program is a common-sense approach to creating career pathways for Pennsylvania students to work and stay in the Commonwealth,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Recent graduates like Antonio are the future of our department, and we are thrilled to have him on our team.”

Garcia graduated with a bachelor’s in accounting. In this role, he works as part of the team that conducts performance audits.

The Intern to Hire program creates a pathway to full-time employment for students and recent graduates from Pennsylvania colleges, universities, and community colleges. Since the beginning of the program in October of 2022, 13 interns have joined the department in full time roles. Students must meet the requirements below to apply for our Intern to Hire Program:

Current enrollment as an undergraduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared bachelor’s degree program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and successful completion of at least sixty (60) college credits at the time of the internship with a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Recent graduate (within 6 months of the internship commencement) of an Associate degree program at an accredited college/university with an area of concentration in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Current enrollment as a graduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared master’s or doctoral program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA at the time of the internship; and

Someone who is passionate about their area of focus and public service; who is detail-oriented with curiosity and a desire to learn.

Interns in the Bureau of Information Technology Audits, the Bureau of Performance Audits, and the Bureau of State and Federal Audits must be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program or higher at the start of the internship. Associate degree graduates are encouraged to apply for all other Bureau internship opportunities.

For more information about career opportunities or the Intern to Hire Program, visit https://www.paauditor.gov/work-with-us/and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

