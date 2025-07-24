State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (07-24-2025)

For immediate release: July 24, 2025 (25-093)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

King County

In July 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Paul Robert Johnson’s (BA60763668, LH60550815) behavioral analyst and mental health counselor credentials. Johnson failed to respond to a department investigation regarding a complaint received in April 2024.

Kitsap County

In July 2025 the Department of Health suspended Raine Scoth Tongol Sison-Tabios’s (NA61178574) credential to practice as a registered nursing assistant. The suspension followed Sison-Tabios’s 2023 guilty plea to third-degree rape in Kitsap County Superior Court. Sison-Tabios failed to respond to the department’s request for information and may not petition for reinstatement for at least five years from the effective date of the agreed order.

Snohomish County

In June 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Asya Sami’s (D161039957) dental assistant credential. Between November 2022 and November 2023, Sami advertised and performed cosmetic procedures despite not being licensed to do so. Sami failed to respond to the Commission’s charges.

Thurston County

In July 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Sasha Veronica Brown’s (NA61318810) registered nursing assistant credential. In May 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Brown financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. As a result, Brown is prohibited from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###