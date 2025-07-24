California advances Bay-Delta Plan Update to restore ecosystem health and improve water supply reliability

The Newsom Administration, along with state, federal, and local leaders, developed the Healthy Rivers and Landscapes (HRL) Program as an innovative alternate approach to traditional regulatory requirements to improve environmental conditions while providing more water supply certainty to communities, farms, and businesses throughout California. Now, the program has advanced to the State Water Board for consideration as an implementation pathway in the Bay-Delta Plan.

“The State Water Board’s draft plan update marks a crucial step toward safeguarding the Bay Delta’s water quality,” said California Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Yana Garcia. “By embracing collaborative, science-driven solutions, the board is actively ensuring a more sustainable water future for communities, ecosystems, and generations to come.”

The Bay-Delta Plan update now includes two regulatory pathways for water users:

A comprehensive Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program, which would produce ecosystem benefits through a combination of flow and habitat projects.

A flow-only approach for those who are not parties to the HRL program.

Following a public comment period, the plan will advance before the State Water Board for final consideration. The plan, developed with extensive public input, including public water agencies, environmental nonprofits, tribal partners, and local governments, is a win for all Californians.

The Bay-Delta Plan for the Sacramento/Delta has not been meaningfully updated since 1995. Continuing to operate under a plan that does not reflect the most current science, a growing population, or a changing climate is a disservice to California’s communities and ecosystems. In 2022, Governor Newsom brought together local, state, and federal partners to submit an actionable framework for the Voluntary Agreements, later named the Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program, to the State Water Board.

If adopted by the State Water Board, the HRL program would dedicate a large quantity of water to the environment and restore more than 45,000 acres of aquatic habitat for fish and other animals. In addition, Governor Newsom secured funding commitments totalling $2.9 billion to implement the HRL program over the next 8 years.

“This program will improve the health of our rivers by both restoring river flows and revitalizing habitat,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “After all, fish and wildlife need both to thrive. It also improves coordination and collaboration among public agencies charged with improving river conditions and will enable real-time, science-based decision making that we desperately need to better manage our river systems.”

“The Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program will allow for a more collaborative and scientifically sound way to balance conflicting demands for water in an extremely complex watershed. We’re grateful to the State Water Board for embracing this approach as a potential pathway within their regulatory framework,” said California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth. “Working together, we will find new solutions to the old problem of balancing the needs of ecosystems and economies.”

“The inclusion of voluntary agreements in the development of this plan will be a big win for California, and will help provide more opportunities for our partners across the state to support California’s irreplaceable fish populations and habitats,” said California Department Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton H. Bonham. “By focusing on the science of restoration, and prioritizing additional flows to support healthy habitats, we can ensure the best possible outcomes for California’s precious natural resources, now and in years to come.”

Furthering the administration’s agenda to reduce barriers to progress and move projects that Californians need forward, Governor Newsom has also introduced trailer bill language to streamline the adoption of water quality control plans and create new exemptions for water projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). This would expedite the potential adoption of the Bay-Delta Plan and the ecosystem benefits it would provide, while still allowing for vital public process and input.

More information about the proposed Bay-Delta Plan update is available on the State Water Board’s website.