Power of Democracy and iCivics Partner for Summer School for Teachers

The San Diego Superior Court and the Fourth District Court of Appeal recently welcomed educators from across the country for the 2025 iCivics Educator Convening—a one-day, in-person professional development event. The convening was co-hosted by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero’s Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative in support of iCivics.

“This marks our second year hosting iCivics, I hope we're able to do this again," said Justice Judith McConnell, Administrative Presiding Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal and Lead of the Power of Democracy initiative. “We share the same important goal and that is to empower teachers and to give them the tools to teach civics in a meaningful, lasting way."

Educators from 14 states participated in sessions held throughout the Hall of Justice, including breakout discussions inside the Presiding Courtroom.

“Our court hosts a wide variety of programs and events for San Diego-based students and teachers,” said San Diego Superior Court Presiding Judge Maureen Hallahan. “So for us to be able to open our doors for a national convening, to see my courtroom turn into a classroom, that makes me proud. And I can see that our outreach staff is proud of what they were able to accomplish here."

Judge Hallahan and Justice McConnell opened the day by highlighting San Diego’s robust civic outreach efforts, including Justice 101, Judges in the Classroom, and one of the state’s largest high school mock trial competitions. Judge Hallahan encouraged teachers to connect with their local courts and emphasized that judiciary support for civic learning is a nationwide commitment.

“As judges, we are deeply committed to helping students understand civics and the justice system,” she said. “Outreach is an essential part of our role.”

In the afternoon, teachers reconvened for a spirited general session led by Justice David Rubin of the Fourth District Court of Appeal. Attendees used tablets and smartphones to participate in an interactive civics “pop quiz,” covering legal topics presented by San Diego Superior Court Judges Carolyn Caietti, Ana España, Marissa Bejarano, and Justice José Castillo.

“This has been a highlight of my summer,” Justice Rubin shared. “It’s an honor to collaborate with colleagues and connect with such dedicated educators—many of whom gave up part of their summer break to be here.”

The day ended on a powerful note with a surprise visit from Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, who once served on both the San Diego Superior Court and the Fourth District Court of Appeal. Reflecting on her upbringing in California’s Imperial Valley more than a hundred miles east from San Diego County, she credited teachers and family for encouraging her journey to the bench.

“As a young student, I had teachers who could maybe see my future more clearly than I could at the time," said Chief Justice Guerrero. “They motivated me to eventually pursue the path that led me to where I am today.”

Turning back to the quiz, Chief Justice Guerrero offered the final question: “In one word, when you think about the future for your students, what is is that you wish for them?" As the Chief Justice thanked the hosts and participants, the teacher's responses appeared onscreen with words like informed, empowerment, and engaged.

Observing the words onscreen, Natacha Scott said, "Your words reflect the importance of civics as a powerful tool for helping students discover their potential. Today's convening was designed to inspire engagement and this word cloud illustrates the impact of civic learning."

Scott is iCivics' Director of Educator Engagement and this was her second time connecting with California courts to help teachers upskill in the delivery of fun, innovative, and impactful civics teaching methods.

"We thank our partners here in California, and give a special round of applause to the amazing judges and court staff who took the time to support iCivics. And thank you to all of you, our teachers."

If you are a teacher and would like to be considered for iCivics programs like this in the future, be sure to join the free iCivics network. To be notified when the Civic Learning Award applications are posted in February, sign up for updates from powerofdemocracy.org.