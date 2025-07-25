The One-Two Knockout Combination: Thomas J. Henry and Champion Mario Barrios Own the Night in Vegas

Thomas J Henry Logo Mario Barrios v. Manny Pacquiao (Image credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) Mario Barrios v. Manny Pacquiao (Image credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) Atmosphere (Image credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) Ruben Herrera, Mario Barrios, Laurie Dobson (Image credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni)

San Antonio’s Own Mario Barrios Goes the Distance in Las Vegas with Support from Legal Powerhouse Thomas J. Henry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MGM Grand Garden Arena pulsed with electricity as Mario “El Azteca” Barrios stepped into the ring this past Saturday for one of the most high-profile fights of his career versus Manny Pacquiao, and standing firmly in his corner was renowned attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry, proudly returning as Team Barrios’ official sponsor.The high-stakes bout, broadcast live around the world via Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View on Prime Video, marked yet another momentous occasion in Barrios’ decorated career. With the bright lights of Las Vegas beaming down and millions watching globally, Barrios brought grit, heart, and determination to the ring - qualities that mirror the spirit of San Antonio itself.“I have always believed in Mario, not just for the warrior he is in the ring, but for the man he is outside of it,” said Thomas J. Henry following the match. “He represents something bigger than boxing. He represents resilience, pride, and community. That’s why I continue to stand behind him.”Henry, one of the nation’s most recognized personal injury attorneys, is no stranger to backing talent with purpose. His sponsorship of Barrios for this pivotal fight continued a multi-year alliance that includes support during previous matchups against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Abel Ramos, and Fabian Maidana.More than a business arrangement, the relationship between Henry and Barrios is rooted in shared values: hard work, integrity, and a deep commitment to community. Both San Antonio natives, they’ve used their respective platforms to give back—Barrios through mentorship and charitable outreach, and Henry through education funding, athletic sponsorships, and nonprofit partnerships.Saturday night’s fight was not just a spectacle, it was a statement. Barrios entered the ring not only as a competitor, but as a symbol of what it means to rise from humble beginnings and carry your roots with pride. With Thomas J. Henry’s unwavering support, the boxer stood tall against a formidable opponent and left the ring having once again proven his worth on the world stage.Thomas J. Henry’s sponsorship of Barrios is part of his ongoing mission to spotlight local talent and create long-term impact across Texas and beyond. Whether inside the courtroom or ringside in Las Vegas, Henry continues to fight for those who inspire, uplift, and lead.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law is one of the largest personal injury firms in Texas, known for taking on high-stakes cases involving 18-wheeler and commercial vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful deaths, and large-scale product liability claims.Thomas J. Henry is a prominent personal injury attorney who grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, with a reputation for aggressive advocacy and a client-centered approach. His firm has successfully represented clients in complex cases across the nation, securing substantial verdicts and settlements. Beyond his legal practice, Thomas J. Henry is deeply committed to community service and philanthropic endeavors that contribute to the well-being and development of the Coastal Bend region.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLawAbout Mario "El Azteca'' Barrios:Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Mario Barrios moved to San Antonio, Texas at an early age and considers the city his hometown. He made his professional boxing debut on November 11, 2013, and currently holds a professional record of 28 wins with only two losses or draws and 17 knockouts. Mario Barrios is the WBA Super Lightweight World Champion and is nationally ranked as the number six Super Lightweight World Champion.

