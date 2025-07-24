MFA Spokesperson's Comments in response to media queries on the Cambodia-Thailand Border Clashes, 24 July 2025
In response to media queries on the border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, the MFA Spokesperson said:
“Singapore is deeply concerned by the clashes, and calls on both countries to exercise restraint and cease hostilities. We call on them to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians.
Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured arising from the border clashes. Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to the border regions. Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand are advised to monitor the news closely, heed the local government's advice and remain vigilant for personal safety.
Singaporeans in or travelling to Cambodia and Thailand are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so. Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand who require consular assistance should contact the respective Singapore Embassies in Phnom Penh or Bangkok, or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Duty Office (24-hour) as follows:
Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Address: 129 Norodom Boulevard, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh, 120207 Phnom Penh
Tel: +855-23-221-875
Emergency Tel: +855-977017371
Email: singemb_pnh@mfa.sg
Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Bangkok, Thailand
Address: 129 South Sathorn Road, Thung Maha Mek, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120
Tel: +66-2-348-6700
Emergency Tel: +66-81-844-3580
Email: singemb_bkk@mfa.sg
Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Duty Office (24-hour)
Tel: +65 6379 8800 / +65 6379 8855
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg ”
