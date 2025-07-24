MFA-MinLaw Joint Press Statement: Singapore Nominates Mr Daren Tang for a Second Term as Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, 24 July 2025

1. The Singapore Government has nominated Mr Daren Tang for a second term as Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) from 1 October 2026 to 30 September 2032.

2. WIPO is a United Nations specialised agency in charge of intellectual property (IP) which provides services that enable creators, innovators and entrepreneurs to protect and promote their IP across borders. WIPO also serves as a forum for addressing cutting-edge IP issues and drives impact-driven technical assistance projects.

3. Mr Tang is the incumbent WIPO Director General, and the first Singaporean to lead a major United Nations specialised agency. Since assuming office in October 2020, Mr Tang has steered WIPO with a new strategy of demystifying IP to laypersons, positioning WIPO as the global forum for discussing and setting IP standards and norms, and providing top class global IP services and deep IP insights. WIPO Member States have warmly welcomed Mr Tang’s transformational work, which includes the following:

Transforming the IP Ecosystem : During his first term, Mr Tang refreshed WIPO’s approach to IP, going beyond its legal and technical focus, to position IP as a catalyst for economic growth and social progress. In this regard, WIPO has helped many developing Member States modernise their national IP strategies and transform their IP offices into innovation agencies. WIPO also actively fosters understanding and alignment in emerging areas of work such as artificial intelligence (AI), IP financing, innovation economics, and Standard Essential Patents (SEPs).

Leading with Impact : WIPO’s programmes today focus on impactful, tangible support for innovators and creators around the world. Beyond supporting national IP strategies, WIPO has extended its reach to a wide spectrum of stakeholders, ranging from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to women and youths. WIPO has supported over 200,000 MSMEs through tailored projects leading to significant job creation and socio-economic development. The transformed WIPO Academy has since trained over 600,00 persons, of which 400,000 were youths, and 300,000 women.

Strengthening Multilateralism : Mr Tang has re-energised WIPO as a platform for open, collaborative and impactful multilateralism. Under his leadership, WIPO successfully concluded two landmark multilateral treaties in 2024 – the WIPO Treaty on IP, Genetic Resources and associated Traditional Knowledge (GRATK), and the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (RDLT) – the first treaties that WIPO has concluded in more than a decade.

Driving Organisational Excellence : Mr Tang has ensured that WIPO is run efficiently and effectively. He has maintained WIPO’s strong financial standing while undertaking measures to foster a more open, collaborative and dynamic organisational culture.

4. The Singapore Government strongly affirms Mr Tang’s achievements at WIPO and gives our full support for Mr Tang’s candidature.

Support for Mr Daren Tang’s Candidature

5. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said, “In a time of geopolitical fragmentation, WIPO has been a constructive and action-oriented institution that has strengthened multilateralism. Under his leadership, WIPO has demonstrated that multilateralism can continue to drive real change. WIPO will need a steadfast, dependable, and principled leader who serves the interests of all Member States. I have every confidence that Mr Daren Tang will continue to build on the considerable achievements of his first term. He has the Singapore Government’s full support and best wishes for a second term.”

6. Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Mr Edwin Tong SC said, “Singapore is proud to nominate Mr Daren Tang for a second term as Director-General of WIPO. Under his leadership, WIPO has made significant strides in strengthening the global IP ecosystem, promoting innovation and creativity, and enhancing inclusivity across Member States. He has demonstrated thoughtful, principled, and forward-looking leadership in steering WIPO through a time of rapid technological change and growing global uncertainties. His ability to bring people together, build consensus, and foster collaboration has earned the respect and confidence of stakeholders around the world. We believe he is well placed to continue advancing WIPO’s mission in this next chapter, and we look forward to working closely with all Member States in support of his continued service.”

7. Singapore looks forward to the support of WIPO Member States for Mr Tang’s re-election as Director General.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MINISTRY OF LAW

SINGAPORE

24 JULY 2025

NOMINATION LETTER BY MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN

24 July 2025

His Excellency Mr James Baxter

Chair, WIPO Coordination Committee

34 Chemin des Colombettes

CH 1211 Geneva 20

SWITZERLAND

Your Excellency,

I am writing to formally nominate Mr Daren Tang as Singapore’s candidate for the position of Director General (DG) of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) at the elections to be held in February 2026.

The Singapore Government fully supports Mr Tang’s candidature for a second term (2026 – 2032). Since his appointment as WIPO DG in 2020, Mr Tang has transformed WIPO and strengthened the global IP ecosystem by leveraging IP as a catalyst for innovation, creativity, economic growth, and social development for every Member State.

Under his leadership, WIPO also successfully organised two Diplomatic Conferences in 2024, which concluded the WIPO Treaty on IP, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge (GRATK), and the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (RDLT). This is an unprecedented achievement as it marked the first time in more than a decade that WIPO has been able to conclude a multilateral treaty.

Singapore is confident that Mr Tang will continue to deliver on his transformative agenda if he is entrusted with a second term as WIPO DG.

In line with WIPO Note C. N 4222 of 24 July 2025, we enclose Mr Tang’s curriculum vitae. On behalf of the Singapore Government, I sincerely commend his candidature to all WIPO Member States.

Yours sincerely

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN

-

View Mr Daren Tang's CV here:


