Separate statement in juvenile resentencing case seeks to limit Court of Appeal’s opinion

The Supreme Court today denied a request to depublish the Fourth District, Division Two, Court of Appeal’s opinion in People v. Superior Court (Valdez), which requires denial of a petition for resentencing of a defendant for a murder he committed when he was 17.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.