Mayor Bowser to Hold Rally Ahead of First Commanders Vote

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 24 at 1 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will hold a rally ahead of the first vote on the deal to bring the Washington Commanders back home to Washington, DC.



When:

Thursday, July 24 at 1 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser­­­

Washington Commanders fans



Where:

John A. Wilson Building

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

*Closest Metro: Federal Triangle*

*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D St NW / John A. Wilson Building*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media availability following the event. To view, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

