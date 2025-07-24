Mayor Bowser to Hold Rally Ahead of First Commanders Vote
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 24 at 1 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will hold a rally ahead of the first vote on the deal to bring the Washington Commanders back home to Washington, DC.
When:
Thursday, July 24 at 1 pm
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Washington Commanders fans
Where:
John A. Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
*Closest Metro: Federal Triangle*
*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D St NW / John A. Wilson Building*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media availability following the event. To view, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
