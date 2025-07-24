STATEMENT BY CHAIR SEYMOUR W. JAMES, JR. AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR S...

Commissioner Michael A. Cardozo’s astute and incisive legal mind and breadth of knowledge and experience made him an indispensable part of the Commission from its inception. His passionate vision of what ethics in New York government can and should be helped shape COELIG.

Even more so, it was Michael’s sharp wit, incomparable intelligence and innate kindness that made him an immediate and treasured friend and colleague.

Michael’s accomplishments are legendary. He excelled as the longest-serving Corporation Counsel in New York City history, the President of the 21,000-member New York City Bar Association, and a distinguished attorney who represented the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, and Major League Soccer.

As Chair of the Commission’s Communications and Legislative Committees, Commissioner Cardozo played a leading role in crafting the Commission’s priorities. With his tireless energy and acumen, he helped us forge positive working relationships with our major constituencies and with our many and varied communities of interest.

We feel Michael’s loss deeply and hope his wife Nancy, children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and all who knew and loved him are comforted by wonderful memories of a legal giant who generously gave of himself.

