Patricia Stroberg Shares Her Story on The Global Book Network

"A journey from childhood neglect to healing and purpose."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia Stroberg, author of the powerful memoir Because I Knew You Were Mine: A Memoir of Forgiveness , continues to shed light on the lasting impact of childhood trauma and the transformative power of healing. In a compelling recent interview with Paul Ryden on The Global Book Network, Stroberg speaks candidly about her early experiences of abandonment, the emotional scars that followed, and the personal journey that shaped her into a thriving entrepreneur, mentor, and community leader.Raised during the aftermath of World War II, Patricia’s childhood was marked by emotional abandonment and deep family dysfunction. Her mother’s struggle with mental illness and her father’s absence due to military service left her with wounds that took years to face. In her heartfelt conversation with Ryden, Stroberg reveals how even the most painful beginnings can become the foundation for a life of purpose and resilience.In Because I Knew You Were Mine, Stroberg takes readers through her deeply personal journey from confronting buried family secrets to embracing faith, forgiveness, and empowerment. The memoir has resonated with countless readers, and her interview with The Global Book Network brings her story to life with powerful clarity and emotional depth.Today, Patricia Stroberg is a testament to what is possible after pain. She founded a multimillion-dollar company, mentors aspiring entrepreneurs, and serves on respected boards including Women in Manufacturing, Covenant House, Rotary, and Emanate Hospitals. Her story resonates not only because of her achievements but because of the honesty and vulnerability with which she shares the road that led her there.In the interview, Ryden walks with Stroberg through defining moments of her life, from navigating her relationship with her parents to discovering painful family truths, from leaning on her faith to finding the strength to inspire others. The conversation is raw, insightful, and profoundly moving.For anyone walking their own path of healing from childhood trauma, this interview offers both comfort and hope. It is a reminder that while the past may shape us, it does not have to define us, and that healing is always possible through faith, forgiveness, and action.Because I Knew You Were Mine is available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online booksellers.To hear more directly from Patricia Stroberg, watch her full interview with Paul Ryden in the embedded video below.Through her books, mentorship, and now this powerful interview, Patricia continues to inspire others to move from pain to purpose and from shadows to sunshine.

Global Book Network - Patricia Stroberg, author of Because I Knew You Were Mine

