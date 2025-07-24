Defeat of Serbia’s water polo team in World Championships bronze medal match

Serbia’s national water polo team failed to win the bronze medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, after being defeated today by Greece with a score of 16-7 (2-2, 6-0, 3-3, 5-2).

