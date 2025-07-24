Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on July 25, 2025
MARYLAND, July 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Education and Culture Committee will review Montgomery County Public Schools’ Strategic Technology Plan and cellphone policy change
The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Friday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. to review the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Strategic Technology Plan and the MCPS cellphone policy change.
The members of the EC Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.
More detail on each agenda item is provided below.
Review: The EC Committee will review how technology has been used across MCPS following the implementation of the Strategic Technology Plan and receive updates on future technology initiatives. The Strategic Technology Plan outlined strategies and actions expected to be implemented during the Fiscal Year 2014-2016 period to create a 21st century learning space. The plan outlined how MCPS would provide students with access to mobile computers and a cloud-based learning platform. In addition, the plan outlined how MCPS would enhance the technological environment within schools. This included creating regulatory guidelines for technology use, developing a sustainable funding stream, and creating technology enriched learning communities.
Review: The EC Committee will review the implementation of the updated MCPS cellphone regulation for the 2025-2026 school year. The committee also will review the results of the pilot Away All Day initiative, which was conducted during the 2024-2025 school year. During the pilot, students did not use or access personal mobile devices while they were attending school, including during lunchtime and breaks.
The updated MCPS regulation, COG-RA, Personal Mobile Devices, was revised by the Board of Education on May 9, 2025. The regulation will limit the use of personal devices during the school day for students at all grade levels, with differences between elementary, middle and high schools and accommodations provided under certain circumstances. The purpose of the regulation is to create a learning environment that balances the benefits of technology with the need to minimize distractions and promote focused learning and classroom engagement.
The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.
Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.
Release ID: 25-263
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Benjamin Sky Brandt 240-777-7884
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.