Caričin Grad an example of good use of cultural, tourist potential

As part of a tour marking 100 days of work of the Serbian government, Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, visited today Caričin Grad, in the municipality of Lebane, and emphasised on this occasion that this is one of the most important archaeological sites that can serve as an example of how to use cultural and tourist potential in other parts of the country.

