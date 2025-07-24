Construction Camps Give Teen Girls Tools, Confidence, and Career Insight

Women Building America hosts free summer camps to introduce high school girls to hands-on careers in construction and homebuilding.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With women representing just 10.9% of the construction workforce, Women Building America (WBA), a nonprofit reshaping the future of homebuilding, is taking bold action to change the story. This summer, WBA is hosting free, hands-on construction camps in Dallas, Denver, and Houston to introduce high school girls to rewarding, real-world careers in new home building.These two-day camps go far beyond classroom learning. Girls will gain firsthand experience reading blueprints, using power tools, and completing their own take-home projects, all while being mentored by women thriving in the industry.“We’re not just teaching girls how to build,” said Kelly Zitlow, Co-Founder of Women Building America. “We’re helping them see what’s possible—whether that’s leadership, entrepreneurship, or a skilled career that’s in high demand. It takes a community to create this kind of experience, and we’re grateful to our builder partners, local schools, and volunteers for making it happen.”WBA was founded to open pathways and create access to careers that are too often overlooked by young women. These camps are a central part of that mission, showing participants what it means to be part of an industry that quite literally shapes the world around us.Upcoming Camp Locations:Dallas, TX — July 16–17 at 84 LumberDenver, CO — July 31–August 1 at BuildStrong AcademyHouston, TX — Date TBD“The shift we see in just 48 hours is incredible,” added Lisa Cortez, WBA Co-Founder. “Girls walk in unsure and walk out energized—with a new understanding of their own strengths and a clear view into opportunities they may never have considered.”Camps are completely free and open to all high school girls, no prior experience needed. Women Build America is committed to its long-term goal of empowering young women through hands-on experience and inspiring the next generation of industry leaders.For details and registration, visit: https://womenbuildingamerica.org Women Building America is focused on inspiring and equipping the next generation of leaders in new home building and skilled careers. Through hands-on experiences, mentorship, and industry partnerships, WBA connects young women with real-world opportunities to build skills, explore high-impact career paths, and contribute to the future of homebuilding.

