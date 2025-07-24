ICYMI: Gov. Hochul’s Op-Ed in the USA Today Network

Today, the USA Today Network published an op-ed by Governor Kathy Hochul outlining her commitment to securing New York’s clean energy future, including her bold new directive to the New York Power Authority to take the next step towards building an advanced nuclear power plant in Upstate New York. From leading the nation in community solar to delivering major offshore wind projects, Governor Hochul lays out her vision for an energy strategy to power the next generation of jobs, technology, and economic growth and explains why advanced nuclear must be part of that future. Text of the op-ed can be viewed online and is available below:

Affordability starts with energy.

Whether it’s powering a home, a business, or a factory floor, reliable and reasonably priced electricity makes New York’s high quality of life possible. That’s why I’ve made it a cornerstone of our strategy to grow jobs, attract investment, and give families a reason to stay and build their lives here.

It’s why I’ve worked to attract transformational economic development projects, like Micron’s $100 billion semiconductor campus outside of Syracuse and our nation-leading effort to create the country’s largest super computer dedicated to responsible AI in Buffalo. These investments bring jobs, opportunity, and long-overdue momentum to upstate communities.

I grew up in Western New York. I remember when the region thrived — when energy from the Niagara River powered steel plants, car factories, and a middle class strong enough to support entire towns. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy stood at the opening of the Niagara hydropower plant and called it “an example to the world of North American efficiency and determination.”

But when the economic tides shifted and innovation stalled, upstate cities were left behind. What followed was decades of disinvestment and job loss.

Now, New York has a chance to reverse that trend — but we need to ensure we have the sufficient power to do it. I believe our state can lead the next energy revolution and, in doing so, bring a new era of prosperity to the regions that once powered America.

NYPA must embrace advance nuclear power upstate

That’s why I recently directed the New York Power Authority to take the next step in building an advanced nuclear power plant upstate. It’s a bold move, but one grounded in reality. If we want to power the economy of the future, we need a clean, reliable, around-the-clock source of electricity. Advanced nuclear power can deliver that.

New York is already a national leader in renewable energy. We’ve topped the charts two years running as the number one community solar market in the country and beat our 2025 distributed solar goal a year ahead of schedule. We built South Fork Wind, the nation’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm, and put two more major projects — Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind — back on track after I raised their importance directly with the White House.

These aren’t just policy wins. They represent real jobs, clean power, and progress.

But solar only works when the sun shines, and wind turbines only spin when the weather is right. The industries of tomorrow need a fully dependable electric grid. They need certainty, which means renewables and clean baseload.

The next chapter of New York’s economy depends on our ability to power it. Without enough clean and affordable energy, we won’t be able to support the jobs, homes and innovations we’re fighting to bring here.

Imagine this: Microchips manufactured outside Syracuse are shipped to the University at Buffalo, where they power AI research. Those breakthroughs spark new startups in Rochester, create supply chain opportunities in Binghamton, and support robotics labs in Schenectady. That’s the future we want for upstate New York — one where our communities are connected, our workforce is empowered and our economy is firing on all cylinders.

But that vision doesn’t run on hope. It runs on electricity, and a lot of it.

That’s why I’ve committed to an all-of-the-above energy strategy. In just the last five years, we’ve built more than two gigawatts of renewable energy, making New York’s electric grid the second cleanest per capita in the country. But we can’t stop there.

Advanced nuclear power can fuel New York's future

Advanced nuclear power offers baseload electricity without burning fossil fuels. One gigawatt can power one million homes. It’s reliable, carbon-free, and scalable. And it’s not untested — New York already has three nuclear plants that have operated safely and efficiently for decades. These next-generation reactors will be even more advanced and secure.

I understand concerns about cost. Some projects, like the plant in Georgia, came in late and over budget. We are learning from those experiences, applying best practices and ensuring tight oversight. We can show the country that New York still knows how to build with ambition, discipline and results.

We’re not just imagining the future. We’re constructing it. When we pair New York’s world-class workforce with forward-looking energy investments, we unlock a new era of innovation and inclusive economic growth.

Energy helped write the story of the Rust Belt’s rise and fall. Now, it can power the comeback. Let’s seize that opportunity — and build the future that every New Yorker deserves.

Kathy Hochul is Governor of New York.