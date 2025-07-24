Regina Urgent Care Centre Celebrates One Year of Patient Successes

CANADA, July 24 - Released on July 24, 2025

Patients are seeing great benefits as the Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) marks one year of operations. More than 41,000 patients have received care in this first year. This is more than double the anticipated volume that was based on a 24-hour operating model.

"I strongly believe the Urgent Care Centre was very much needed in Regina, and it is such an elegant way to bridge the gap between issues that cannot wait for a doctor's office but probably are not considered an emergency," Regina resident Murray B. said. "The laboratory, x-ray and ultrasound capability on site only add to its effectiveness."

The Regina UCC is staffed with a blended model of family physicians and emergency department physicians, registered nurses and psychiatric nurses, laboratory and x-ray technicians and other health care workers. Nurse practitioners were included to help support the management of lower acuity patients.

"As a Family Physician, the Regina UCC has provided me with a unique opportunity to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team and contribute to the community in ways not possible within my own practice," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Regina UCC Family Medicine Physician Dr. Mary Andraws Mishriki said. "This amazing team of dedicated health care providers worked very hard over the last year to usher in a new standard for urgent care in this province. It has been rewarding to see how this new model has helped patients access same day urgent care, without a trip to an emergency department."

The success of the Regina UCC highlights the value of this new model of care. Patients are getting timely access to the right care in the right setting and frontline providers are seeing the positive impact firsthand. This initiative reflects the strength of collaboration between health care workers and government.

"The Regina Urgent Care Centre has made a big difference in the care available in Regina and greatly exceeded expectations," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "By having that Urgent Care Centre in place, people have more options to receive the care they need when they need it, while offering an important alternative to emergency departments. I want to thank all of the physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and health care workers for their hard work to make this facility a success."

The UCC provides non-life-threatening emergency services such as:

Treatment for non-emergent moderate illness such as infections;

Intravenous therapy for infections; onsite point of care testing and satellite lab services;

Treatment for minor injuries, burns, broken bones, stitches;

Assessment of eye injuries;

Assessment of abdominal pain and shortness of breath;

Heart telemetry assessment via electrocardiogram; and

Illnesses or injuries that require diagnostic imaging (x-ray and ultrasound) or laboratory testing.

"We were pleased to fund the technology and equipment for our brand new Urgent Care Centre in Regina," Hospitals of Regina Foundation President and CEO Dino Sophocleous said. "This investment is part of our mission to improve health care for the people of Regina and southern Saskatchewan. This incredible project was only possible thanks to the generous support of our donors and our amazing community. Nothing we do happens without them, and we are forever grateful.”

Services for Mental Health and Addictions (MHA) are available through the UCC, which include screening/assessment, counselling, prescriptions, connection to resources and referrals. By diverting low acuity MHA patients from the Emergency Department, patients will receive timely care to manage their mental health and addictions needs. This includes cases of:

Depression or anxiety, thought of suicide or self-harm;

Overwhelming stress or an inability to cope with life;

Urgent prescriptions for addiction management;

Inability to fall asleep or stay asleep;

Escalation in mental health symptoms;

Overwhelming feelings of grief or loss; and

New mental health symptoms.

When appropriate, the Regina UCC has stabilized and treated addiction patients and referred them to treatment, adding to the capacity of care options available.

"I am incredibly proud of the care delivered at the Regina Urgent Care Centre in its first year," SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "The SHA thanks our health care professionals and physicians for their commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in this first-of-its-kind facility. Their efforts in response to higher-than-anticipated public demand have made a meaningful difference for thousands of patients and families. This milestone highlights the critical role urgent care plays in strengthening the broader health system and improving timely access to care for Regina residents."

Construction is underway for an UCC in Saskatoon and planning is underway to add UCC’s in additional locations including Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and a second UCC in Regina and Saskatoon.

