Clay Blankenship’s Upcoming Memoir 'Beyond the Badge' Explores Trauma, Transition, and the Human Side of Cybersecurity

Clay Blankenship’s Beyond the Badge explores personal trauma and career transformation, offering a deeply human perspective on cybersecurity.

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond the Badge: The Journey from Street Cop to Cyber Executive, a gripping new memoir by Clay Blankenship , will soon be available to readers worldwide. This raw and deeply personal account traces the author’s evolution from a decorated law enforcement officer to a top executive in the cybersecurity industry, offering unmatched insight into two worlds rarely connected.Clay Blankenship, now Chief Operating Officer at IronGate Cybersecurity, spent over a decade confronting child exploitation and digital crime in law enforcement before rising through the ranks of Fortune 500 cybersecurity firms. In Beyond the Badge, he opens up about the emotional toll of investigating some of society’s darkest corners, his battles with personal demons, and the redemption he found through therapy, leadership, and service reimagined.What sets Beyond the Badge apart is its dual lens: part psychological memoir, part leadership guide. Readers follow Blankenship’s “follow-the-evidence” methodology from crime scenes to corporate boardrooms, where the same calm, tactical thinking he used in police investigations now guides high-stakes responses to ransomware attacks and data breaches.Told with honesty, grit, and vulnerability, this memoir will resonate with law enforcement professionals, cybersecurity leaders, and anyone navigating personal reinvention. It is a testament to resilience, courage, and finding purpose beyond uniform or title.Beyond the Badge will be available on Amazon and other major book platforms.________________________________________About the Author:Clay Blankenship is a veteran law enforcement officer turned cybersecurity executive. Currently serving as COO of IronGate Cybersecurity, he has led digital forensic and incident response teams across IBM, Ankura, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Certified in CFCE, CCE, and CCFT, and trained by leading organizations such as SANS and IACIS, Blankenship is also a respected speaker on cybersecurity and trauma recovery. Beyond the Badge marks his literary debut, offering a rare, courageous account of one man’s mission to protect, first from the streets, now from cyberspace.For more details, contact us at:

