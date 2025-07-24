Ticket refunds for programmes of the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival due to the adverse weather conditions registered on 19 and 20 July

MACAU, July 24 - Due to adverse weather conditions, some programmes of the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), originally scheduled for 19 and 20 July, were cancelled, including the performances of the Theatre for Babies “Bebeethoven” on 19 July, at 5pm, and on 20 July at 11am, 2:30pm and 5pm, respectively; the performances of the Disney The Magic Box musical on 20 July at 3pm and 7:30pm; the screenings of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Into the Wonderwoods on 20 July. Ticket refunds of the abovementioned programmes will be processed according to the original purchase methods.

Tickets for the abovementioned sessions of the Theatre for Babies “Bebeethoven” will be automatically refunded to the purchasers’ original payment accounts if they purchased tickets through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing online platform. If tickets were purchased at the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, spectators with tickets can request the respective refund at the outlets from today until 31 August by presenting their intact tickets. The performance of the abovementioned programme on 18 July at 2:30pm was held as scheduled, but ticket refunds will still be provided for those who were unable to attend the show due to weather conditions on that day, and the refund method will be processed as mentioned above. For enquiries, please contact the 24-hour hotline of the Enjoy Macao Ticketing through tel. no. 2840 0555.

Tickets for the abovementioned sessions of the Disney The Magic Box musical will be automatically refunded to the purchasers’ original payment accounts if they purchased tickets online through the Cotai Ticketing or the Enjoy Macao Ticketing. For those who purchased tickets at the ticket offices or outlets, please return to the original sales point to request a refund. For enquiries, please email enquiries@cotaiticketing.com.

Tickets for the screenings of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Into the Wonderwoods on 20 July, will be automatically refunded to the purchasers’ original accounts if they purchased tickets online through Cinematheque‧Passion. For those who purchased tickets at the Cinematheque‧Passion ticket office, please request the respective refund at the same location from today until 31 August by presenting their tickets intact there during opening hours. For enquiries, please call 2852 2585.

In addition to the sessions of the abovementioned programmes, spectators who purchased tickets for the art camp “Family Art Camp” on 19 and 20 July, as well as those who registered for workshops on the same dates, can request a refund or change for alternative sessions with the staff assistance provided by IC. For enquiries, please email micaf@icm.gov.mo or call 2836 6866 during office hours.