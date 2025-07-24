Governor Abbott Announces SNAP Replacement Benefits Extension Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 24 - July 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Five More Counties Approved For SNAP Replacement Benefits

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to extend the time Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed by recent catastrophic flooding through August 18. Texas also received federal approval to allow SNAP replacement benefits for recipients in Hamilton, Lampasas, Maverick, Sutton, and Uvalde counties.



“The State of Texas continues to support Texans impacted by the recent catastrophic flooding so they can care for themselves and their families,” said Governor Abbott. “SNAP recipients in 26 counties now can apply for food replacement benefits through August 18. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that impacted Texans have everything they need to rebuild and recover.”



“During these stressful times, I am thankful we can extend support,” said HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan. “Helping families have access to the food they need can bring some relief as they continue to rebuild.”



Replacement benefits will be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture Nutrition Service previously approved replacement benefits for SNAP recipients in Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties.



SNAP recipients can request replacement food benefits by calling 2-1-1 and, after choosing a language, selecting option 7. Recipients can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits) on the HHSC website. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839.



Hot foods purchases with Lone Star Cards are still permitted for 33 counties through August 14. Hot foods include rotisserie chicken, grocery store deli items and other food that is hot at the point of sale. No action is required by SNAP recipients to receive this additional benefit.



Texans impacted by any disaster can visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage for more information. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select option 1.