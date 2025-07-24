State awards nearly $6 million in coastal resiliency grants to 32 communities for planning, engineering, design, and construction

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) has awarded Resilient Coastal Communities Program (RCCP) grants to 32 communities to strengthen their resilience to increasingly hazardous weather events. A total of $1.9 million was provided for completion of RCCP Phases 1 and 2 for technical assistance in risk assessment and resilience planning, and to incorporate resiliency into Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) Land Use Plans. Additionally, grants totaling more than $4 million were awarded to communities for Phases 3 and 4 of the RCCP to assist with engineering, design, construction and implementation.

“Increasingly catastrophic storms like Helene and Chantal underscore how important it is for communities to take concrete steps to strengthen their resilience to hazardous weather events,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “These grants provide technical assistance and resources so that community leaders can identify the most important actions they can take to safeguard their residents, their infrastructure, and their economies.”

Phases 1 & 2: Community Engagement, Risk & Vulnerability Assessment/ Planning, Project Selection and Prioritization

Communities selected for Phases 1 and 2:

Beaufort County $85,000 Hyde County $270,000** Pamlico County: $190,000* Carolina Beach $70,000 Jacksonville $85,000 Pasquotank County $80,000 City of Wilmington $85,000 Manteo $40,000 Pender County $85,000 Colerain $75,000 Murfreesboro $80,000 Shallotte $70,000 Dare County $70,000 New Hanover County $70,000 Southern Shores $70,000 Holden Beach $70,000 Newport $70,000 Southport $70,000 Elizabeth City: $170,000* Oak Island $70,000 Tyrell County $75,000

*CAMA Land Use Plan **Phases 1 & 2 and CAMA Land Use Plan

In Phases 1 and 2, DCM will contract with third-party firms, who receive the above funding directly, to provide technical assistance services to the localities. Working with the local governments, the contractors selected by DCM will support the development of the communities’ resilience strategies and CAMA Land Use Plans.

The contractors include:

Atkins Realis Moffatt & Nichol Coastal Protection Engineering (CPE) NC State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab (CDDL) Colliers Engineering & Design RK&K and the Mid East Commission ESP Associates SWCA Environmental Consultants HDR Weston and Sampson (WSE) Kimley Horn WSP Kleinfelder

The CAMA Land Use Plans will include resilience policies and projects focusing on high-vulnerability areas. Communities will use the plans to guide development and drive future public investments.

Given that many existing land use plans are outdated and typically only designed to be relevant for up to 20 years, the RCCP aligns with the growing demand in North Carolina for updated land use plans to better anticipate future development and weather hazards.

Phase 3: Engineering and Design

Five counties and eight municipalities will receive engineering and design funds totaling nearly $3 million for the completion of Phase 3 of the RCCP. All of these projects incorporate natural and nature-based elements, such as wetland restoration and living shoreline design.

Aulander: Floodplain Improvements near the Grit Chamber - $90,100 Elizabeth City: College Park Renewal Project - $300,000 Beaufort County: Essential Services Resilience Projects - $304,500 Holly Ridge: Holly Ridge Municipal Park Multi-Use Path - $150,000 Belhaven: Floodplain & Stormwater Ordinance Update - $123,050 Hyde County: Back Road Drainage Improvement Project - $150,000 Carteret County: Carteret County Drainage Inventory and Condition Assessment - $400,000 Pasquotank County: Pasquotank Unified Development Ordinance - $150,000 City of New Bern: Duffyfield Canal Restoration Master Plan - $367,500 Plymouth: Neighborhood Drainage Improvements - $243,600 Dare County: Living Shoreline Rodanthe Harbor - $95,000 Washington Park: Stormwater Action Plan - $393,750 Edenton: Filbert’s Creek Restoration - $115,000

Phase 4: Construction and Implementation

Three municipalities will receive a total of more than $1.2 million to complete projects in Phase 4. These projects feature a range of nature-based solutions and community-focused strategies for stormwater management and flood mitigation. Specific projects include the construction of rain gardens and living shorelines to reduce flooding and erosion impacts.

Burgaw: East Wilmington Street Rain Garden - $181,687 Nags Head: Harvey Sound Access Living Shoreline - $459,362 Vandemere: Vandemere Waterfront Park Living Shoreline - $565,000

The RCCP supports communities in developing and implementing locally driven resilience strategies, including projects or activities that reduce the impacts of hazards like flooding and storms. The initiative helps local governments overcome barriers to coastal resilience and adaptation planning, boost local government capacity, and support a proactive, sustainable and fair approach to planning and project implementation.

With the latest round of funding, the RCCP has awarded approximately $16 million through 108 grants to 56 coastal communities to help increase their resilience to weather hazards. To learn more about awarded projects, visit the RCCP Experience Builder.

Community applications and contractor applications were evaluated and scored across a range of criteria.

The RCCP receives funding through a combination of state and federal sources. For more information about the Resilient Coastal Communities program: go to the DCM website.