Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu: Tourism Dept Budget Vote 2025/26, NCOP

Our policy debate is happening in the midst of many commemorative activities that continue to celebrate our great icon, our former President Rolihlahla Mandela in this July month, under the theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity,” which is the 2025 theme for Nelson Mandela International Day.

We therefore heed the clarion call of our President during his State of the Nation Address this year, that aims to embody a nation that works for all, and where no one is left behind.

The President mentioned the recovery of the tourism sector and its potential for further growth. This included tourism-impact areas such as the Master Plan for job creation, and expanding support for small and medium enterprises (SMMEs) within the tourism sector.

A thriving SMME sector not only strengthens the economy, but also upholds the values of resilience, self-reliance, shared prosperity and sustainability that define the spirit of freedom.

House Chairperson

As a department, together with our entity, we thrive to champion the conditions for possible sustainability.

In this instance, to lower many barriers that inhibit SMMEs’ entry into the hotel industry, the department’s Tourism Grading Support Programme (TGSP) continues to subsidise grading costs.

In 2024/25, the TGSP supported 2 970 establishments, encouraging active participation in the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa’s grading system.

These efforts contribute to the standardisation of service excellence, helping South Africa remain competitive in global tourism markets.

House Chairperson

The pursuit of excellence in tourism service is not merely a standard—it is a recognition of hard work, passion, and commitment to going the extra mile.

Hence, the department was in the Eastern Cape this past weekend to award the selfless tourism business sector operating in dorpies and rural communities.

These Tourism Service Excellence Awards are far more than commendations. They help raise the bar for quality and professionalism. Excellence in tourism service creates value for all. Thank you, MEC Nonkqubelo Pieter, for your support in ensuring the event's success.

We recognise the importance of business to the growth of tourism and in supporting growth in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) sub-sector.

House Chairperson

The South African National Conventions Bureau (SANCB) has invested R19 million in bid submissions through its bid support programme. This is to attract business events linked with national government development priorities when bidding for international meetings.

The secured conferences will also contribute to the regional spread of business events.

Given that tourism is a highly labour-intensive industry, people will rightfully expect to see significant local employment within these successfully bidded international conferences.

Let us think about all the possible jobs connected to this tourism sub-sector—drivers, messengers, cleaners, waitresses, chefs, tour guides, tour operators, event planners, and owners of establishments like hotels and resorts. There is no doubt that this sector has big potential to create many jobs.

Honourable Members

Our responsibility as government and department is to continue to ensure that most direct and indirect employment in each host province goes to locals.

For the tourism sector to promote pro-poor growth, the employment level of local South African citizens in each of the nine provinces must rise, including their representation in managerial positions.

House Chairperson

The bidding programme promotes inclusivity by extending the benefits of business events to villages, townships, and small dorpies (VTSDs), in line with the District Development Model.

This regional focus supports equitable development and contributes meaningfully to the transformation agenda by fostering economic growth and job creation in historically marginalised communities.

The SANCB facilitated the hosting of nine business events in the VTSDs during the reporting period, contributing to inclusive tourism growth and local economic development.

We also hope that the G20 delegates will experience our rich heritage and cultures through vibrant cities, dorpies and townships, as well as arts and crafts—leaving with lasting memories while contributing to the South African economy.

Honourable Members

Without community involvement, tourism projects may fail to gain the necessary support and could lead to adverse outcomes.

This notion of inclusive tourism was also emphasised by the community of Bo-Kaap, which we visited on 7 July 2025.

They said fostering strong community and stakeholder engagement is essential for the long-term success of tourism purposes, initiatives, and outcomes.

Tourism is about the people of South Africa. It is about a guesthouse owner in Bizana sharing the great cultures and heritage of the Eastern Cape. It is about a tour guide in Mbombela sharing a hidden gem in Mpumalanga.

Therefore, we must translate and implement our progressive legislation into more inclusive tourism.

Honourable Members

In today’s world, we must also supplement our approach to inclusive tourism with stronger bilateral relationships.

In this instance, the department, working together with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, successfully secured R120 million of funding from the European Union through National Treasury for the implementation of the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre at Golden Gate National Park in the Free State.

The total investment in the centre was approximately R131 million across several linked initiatives.

When we collaborate—between government and business, communities and travellers—we build more than economic growth.

Honourable Chairperson

Our success as a department is closely tied to the improvement of infrastructure and safety at tourism sites.

Safety is not the responsibility of one department or city. It is a shared responsibility.

For South Africa to remain competitive in the global tourism market, all stakeholders—from government and law enforcement to tour operators and local communities—must collaborate to prioritise safety.

It is for this reason that the department initiated a Tourism Monitors Programme to supplement safety and security measures of the South African Police Service, enhancing tourism safety.

A safer South Africa means more tourists, stronger local economies, and a better future for all.

House Chairperson

We have also looked in the mirror and seen some challenges in the tourism industry. But there is also real strength, deep resilience and huge potential in our country’s tourism sector.

In conclusion, Honourable Members

We must expand the benefits from tourism activity to ensure that the growth we are seeking is inclusive.

We must ensure that transformation is a thread that runs through all our interventions—so we can see an improvement in ownership patterns and a broader spread of benefits from inclusive economic activity in the tourism sector.

Lastly, House Chairperson

To Minister De Lille, I appreciate the leadership you have provided throughout this past year. I look forward to continuing our work to transform and grow the tourism sector for job creation and inclusive economic growth for all South Africans.

We also appreciate the diligence and support of the Select Committee, chaired by Honourable Ms Boshoff.

To DG Victor Vele and all Team Tourism, I extend my gratitude for the work done over the past year—and to our partners in the tourism industry for their dedicated support. I thank you all.