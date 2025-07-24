Western Cape Mobility on addressing scourge of pedestrian fatalities in Western Cape

Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable road users, accounting for the majority of lives lost on Western Cape roads this month. Of the 72 road fatalities recorded across the province from 1 to 22 July 2025, pedestrians account for the most deaths, highlighting the need for focused interventions.

Many of these incidents occurred in high-density municipal areas, with Khayelitsha, Milnerton, Paarl and Kuilsriver repeatedly emerging as hotspots for multiple pedestrian deaths. The R300 corridor, a provincial route, also recorded several fatalities. Outside the primary hotspots, there were over 20 individual pedestrian deaths spread across the province, from metro suburbs to smaller rural towns. This wide distribution highlights that no community is immune and underscores the need for a province-wide safety response.

Recent statistics reveal that pedestrian fatalities occur mostly at night, along highways, and on poorly lit roads. Contributing factors include jaywalking, alcohol use (both by pedestrians and drivers), speeding, and non-utilisation of pedestrian infrastructure.

The Western Cape Mobility Department, working with law enforcement, municipalities, and its Joint Traffic Control Centres (JTCCs), is intensifying measures to further prevent road incidents involving road users. These include:

442 Provincial Vehicle Check Point (VCP) operations in the first three weeks of July, including 219 drunk driving operations, 84 public transport checks, and targeted operations focusing on seatbelt use, vehicle fitness, learner and farm worker transport.

Deployment of Road Safety Ambassadors in hotspot areas to educate communities on safe road use.

Awareness campaigns across high-risk corridors, supported by schools, neighbourhood watches, NGOs, and other community organisations.

Enhanced law enforcement visibility on highways and provincial routes, with improved monitoring.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, said, “The loss of pedestrian lives is not just a statistic, it represents families torn apart and communities left in mourning. We urge both motorists and pedestrians to take responsibility. Motorists must slow down and remain vigilant, while pedestrians should always use designated crossings, wear visible clothing at night, and avoid walking under the influence of alcohol.”

The Department is also preparing to roll out new pedestrian safety infrastructure and interventions in identified high-risk zones in the coming months, as part of its ongoing strategy to reduce road deaths.

Road safety is a collective effort. By working together, as government, drivers, and pedestrians, we can turn the tide on these preventable deaths.

