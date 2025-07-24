Ziemer USA, Inc. Announces New Innovations for the GALILEI Diagnostic Platform and FEMTO LDV Z8 Femtosecond Laser

The GALILEI CTAK module is now available for use with the GALILEI diagnostic platform.

ALTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Ziemer USA, Inc., in partnership with CorneaGen, announced the launch of the GALILEI CTAK module now available for use with the GALILEI diagnostic platform. These advancements underscore Ziemer USA’s ongoing commitment to the U.S. refractive market, with a strong focus on corneal therapeutics and enhancing outcomes for patients with keratoconus.David Bragg, President of Ziemer USA, stated: "We are thrilled to complete our product offering for CTAK patients. With the addition of the GALILEI CTAK module in combination with our FEMTO LDV Z8 femtosecond laser platform, we can now provide surgeons and patients with a fully integrated surgical solution aimed at restoring vision and improving outcomes."Dr. Peter S. Hersh, MD, the originator of CTAK and a recognized leader in corneal surgery, shared his enthusiasm for the innovation: "The integration of CTAK with the Ziemer GALILEI diagnostic platform marks a significant step forward in the precision and personalization of keratoconus treatment. By combining high-resolution corneal tomography with laser-guided stromal inlay preparation, we can deliver an anatomically optimized and patient-specific approach to corneal reshaping. Such technological innovation moves us to safer, more predictable, and meaningful improvements in visual function for patients with keratoconus."“At CorneaGen, our mission goes beyond innovating affordable technologies and treatments – it’s about expanding access to innovations for patients around the world,” said Bernie Iliakis, CEO of CorneaGen. “Our partnership with Ziemer and the integration of their advanced GALILEI imaging systems mark a pivotal step in this journey.”The GALILEI CTAK module is now available in the U.S. market and requires a software update to your existing GALILEI system.To get started with the new GALILEI CTAK module, please contact, Wayne Hopkins at wayne.hopkins@ziemergroup.com or by phone at 631-875-8560.For more information on how to use your FEMTO LDV Z8 laser platform to perform CTAK, please visit www.ziemergroup.com/us/ or call 866-708-4490.

