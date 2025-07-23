Delaware Launches Bold AI Sandbox Initiative, Cementing Its Role as a National Leader in Responsible Tech Innovation

WILMINGTON– In a decisive move that positions Delaware at the forefront of the next wave of technological advancement, Governor Matt Meyer has signed a groundbreaking joint resolution launching the development of an AI Sandbox Program, a cutting-edge initiative designed to accelerate innovation while maintaining Delaware’s hallmark of responsible corporate governance.

As one of the first states in the country to commit to such a forward-thinking approach, Delaware is creating a controlled testing ground where artificial intelligence technologies can be safely developed and deployed across high-impact sectors, including corporate governance, biotechnology, healthcare, chemicals, and financial services.

“Delaware has always been at the forefront of innovation, and today we’re taking another bold step forward by launching the AI Sandbox Program,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “This initiative creates space for visionaries and risk-takers to responsibly test cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies in Delaware—prioritizing transparency, public trust, and thoughtful oversight. It’s about more than keeping up with technology; it’s about proactively shaping it, ensuring AI creates jobs and opportunities for Delawareans, and once again proving that our state is the place where the future of business is built.”

An AI sandbox is a modern regulatory framework that offers startups and industry leaders the flexibility to pilot advanced AI tools in a supervised environment, temporarily easing regulatory constraints to spark breakthrough developments—while keeping strong safeguards in place to protect consumers and the public.

“As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, it is our responsibility as a state to ensure this technology is developed in ways that are ethical, transparent, and beneficial to all communities,” said House Prime Sponsor and Chair of the AI Commission Rep. Krista Griffith. “This new sandbox program reflects Delaware’s commitment to investing in the future of our economy, our workforce, and the public trust.”

“As the use of artificial intelligence continues to climb, it’s our job to ensure that it’s being utilized responsibly,” said Sen. Stephanie Hansen, who also serves on the AI Commission. “This framework will allow us to test the use of agentic AI in corporate governance, putting Delaware ahead of other states in utilizing this emerging technology.”

The resolution now heads to the Delaware AI Commission, which will draft comprehensive legislation for the General Assembly by January 2026. The initiative showcases Delaware’s commitment to shaping the future of AI and not just being a passive observer but a strategic architect of innovative policy.

“This is Delaware at its best. Entrepreneurial, agile, and deeply committed to responsible progress,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez. “We’re sending a clear message to global AI leaders: if you’re building something game-changing, Delaware is where you want to be.”

“Delaware has always been a forward-looking state, and the creation of this AI sandbox keeps us at the forefront of innovation,” said Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn. “By encouraging responsible development of agentic AI, we’re giving businesses and researchers the tools they need to test transformative technologies while protecting consumers and ensuring ethical standards.”

“The idea of ‘sandboxing’ or setting a framework around regulations on such a complex and ever-changing industry like artificial intelligence is something I am very proud to have supported,” said House Minority Whip Rep. Jeff Spiegelman. “Thank you to Rep. Griffith and the AI Commission for their willingness to embrace this idea. It is my hope that the success of sandboxing with the AI field will encourage its broader use as other Delaware industry regulations are evaluated.”

Already, the program is attracting attention from top tech firms on the West Coast—leaders in AI and emerging technologies—who are eager to test in an environment where collaboration, oversight, and innovation coexist.

“We’re not waiting for innovation to happen—we’re designing the runway for it,” said Patrick Callahan, former tech entrepreneur and AI Commission member. “This resolution proves you can have both bold experimentation and thoughtful regulation.”

With its legacy as the legal home to more than 60% of Fortune 500 companies, and deep industry roots in biotech, chemicals, and finance, Delaware is uniquely positioned to define how responsible AI is built, scaled, and governed.

This joint resolution provides a pathway to an AI Sandbox, which requires actual legislation to become reality. The Sandbox will eventually be overseen by a diverse, expert governance structure including leaders from the Secretary of State’s office, judiciary, legislature, and gubernatorial appointees—ensuring transparency, accountability, and alignment with broader state technology goals.

Companies eager to be on the cutting edge of AI development are encouraged to connect with the Secretary of State’s office and the Delaware AI Commission.