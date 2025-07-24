Boston Joins Cities Across the U.S. in Lighting Up Yellow for Sarcoma Awareness Day

On Light Up for Sarcoma Day, Boston shines bright to honor patients and drive attention to the urgent need for sarcoma research funding.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 25, 2025, landmarks across the United States will light up yellow for Light Up for Sarcoma Day, a national awareness effort led by the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) as part of Sarcoma Awareness Month. This bold visual display shines a light on sarcoma — a rare and often overlooked cancer that makes up about 1% of adult cancers and as much as 20% of childhood cancers.

Boston will showcase its commitment to sarcoma awareness on Light Up for Sarcoma Day, with iconic structures across the city, including the Longfellow Bridge, TD Garden, and the Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge, lighting up yellow. This vibrant display honors those affected by sarcoma and raises national awareness about the urgent need for more research, resources, and recognition.

“Light Up for Sarcoma is a powerful way to make this rare cancer seen,” said Brandi Felser, CEO of the Sarcoma Foundation of America. “Each illuminated building represents a community standing in support of patients, survivors, and families affected by sarcoma.”

Home to world-renowned sarcoma programs like Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston is at the forefront of sarcoma care and research, with distinguished doctors tirelessly working to advance treatments. SFA actively supports these efforts, having funded research at all three institutions, including the inaugural $150,000 Last Mile Sarcoma Research Award to Brigham and Women's Hospital in 2023. Additionally, Boston hosts an annual Race to Cure Sarcoma at Boston Common, which is an important fundraiser that supports essential research.

These institutions rely heavily on consistent funding to drive breakthroughs for this rare cancer. This year, the need for increased funding is even more critical due to planned cuts to federal cancer research, threatening to impede vital progress. For a rare cancer like sarcoma, sustained research funding is the singular pathway to breakthroughs. Bridging this gap is paramount to improving outcomes and achieving a world where no one dies from this devastating disease.

SFA encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to get involved by:

-Sharing photos of illuminated buildings and monuments on social media using #LightUpForSarcoma, #curesarcoma and #Sarcoma Awareness Month. Additionally, please email photos to communications@curesarcoma.org.

-Participating in or donating to an upcoming Race to Cure Sarcoma, joining others to advance research and improve outcomes for those affected by this rare cancer.

-Learning more about how to get involved during Sarcoma Awareness Month at www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-awareness-month

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

About the Race to Cure Sarcoma

The Race to Cure Sarcoma (RTCS) events bring together patients, survivors, families, caregivers, and medical professionals in local communities to raise funds and awareness through 5Ks and other walk/run events. To date, SFA has hosted over 130 RTCS events, engaging more than 55,000 participants and raising over $8.5 million for sarcoma research and patient education. For more information, please visit https://curesarcoma.org/race-to-cure-sarcoma/.

