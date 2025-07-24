Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to Hit $131.68B by 2032, Driven by Innovation

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2025

IVD market set to grow at 5.0% CAGR to 2032, fueled by chronic disease demand, tech advances, and billion-dollar investments in diagnostics.

In-Vitro Diagnostics is at the forefront of a precision-driven healthcare revolution.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The In-Vitro Diagnostics market size was valued at US$ 84.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$ 131.68 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% between 2025 and 2032.In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Key Drivers:Surge in Chronic and Infectious DiseasesThe rising global burden of conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases is fuelling the demand for early detection and continuous monitoring core uses of IVD platforms.Demand for Precision and SpeedAdoption of cutting-edge technologies such as molecular diagnostics, next‐generation sequencing, chemiluminescence immunoassays, and point‑of‑care (POC) testing is driven by a push for faster results and greater diagnostic accuracy.Aging Population and Growing Health AwarenessAn expanding elderly demographic globally increases consumption of routine diagnostic services. At the same time, growing public awareness of early disease diagnosis supports broader IVD adoption.Government Initiatives and Rising Healthcare SpendingGovernment programs such as the WHO’s Essential Diagnostics List and increased funding in healthcare infrastructure (especially in emerging regions) are making diagnostics more accessible and fueling market growth.Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/in-vitro-diagnostics-market In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Regional Share:North America• Commanded roughly 37–38% share of global revenues in 2024• Driven by strong healthcare infrastructure, advanced reimbursement systems, and high utilization of molecular diagnostics and immunoassays.Asia‑Pacific• The region is forecasted to deliver the highest growth rate through 2030, with 6.8–6.9% CAGR.In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Segments:• By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents, Software and Services, Others)• By Technique Type (Immunoassays, POC Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Tissue Diagnostics, Microbiology, Self-Blood-Glucose Monitoring, Others)• By Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Autoimmune Diseases, Nephrology, Drug Testing, Others• By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Academics and Research Institutes, Others)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)The In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market in 2025 is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by multi-billion-dollar investments, breakthrough innovations, and shifts in global healthcare priorities. From large-scale M&A activity to miniaturized, AI-powered diagnostics, the landscape is becoming more decentralized, personalized, and technologically integrated.Strategic Investments in IVD (2025)• Danaher Corporation is leading IVD investment with approximately $18.27 billion earmarked for expansion in diagnostics, including precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, neurology testing, and point-of-care technology reflecting its broad strategic push in the sector.• Abbott Laboratories strategically allocated $750 million toward molecular diagnostics and additional funding in separate $50 million tranches for both molecular and point-of-care testing innovation in 2025.• Roche Diagnostics committed multiple capital injections ranging from $150 million to over $664 million, aimed at expanding molecular diagnostics capabilities and scaling manufacturing capacity early in 2025.• Revvity (formerly part of PerkinElmer) significantly ramped up R&D spending starting in 2023, continuing into 2025, with planned investments in diagnostics expansion and global newborn screening services.• Becton Dickinson (BD) is transitioning after announcing its biosciences & diagnostic solutions business will merge with Waters Corporation in a $17.5 billion deal. This pivot enables Waters to double its addressable IVD market to $40 billion, with projected revenue of around $6.5 billion in 2025. The merger is expected to close in Q1 2026.Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/in-vitro-diagnostics-market Notable New Product Launches in IVD (2025):• Roche Diagnostics launched a new category of Next‑Generation Sequencing (NGS) capabilities branded “Sequencing by Expansion (SBX)” in February 2025, designed to boost testing accuracy, efficiency, and scale in molecular diagnostics• Danaher introduced the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer in July 2024 (into general use) a high‑capacity integrated clinical chemistry and immunoassay instrument, still highly relevant through early 2025 deployments• B&E Diagnostics India unveiled multiple IVD devices in early 2025:o The i-Check 200 handheld blood gas/electrolyte analyzer (microfluidic-electrochemical design)o The BC‑200 automatic biochemistry analyzer with ISE module, plus an Ahmedabad-based reagents plantRelated Report:Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights in one place.Features:✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ Technology Road Map Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data Monitoring✅ Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.