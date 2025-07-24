Author A’Lelia Bundles to Speak at Featherstone Center for the Arts July 30th for Book Talk on Joy Goddess

New Release by A'lelia Bundles Serving the Community Since 1956

Bundles Demystifies The Life of Heiress A'Lelia Walker

OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, July 30th, acclaimed journalist and author A’Lelia Bundles will visit the Featherstone Center for the Arts for an engaging book talk centered on her newest release, Joy Goddess: A’Lelia Walker and the Harlem Renaissance. The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and is free and open to the public.

This special event is being presented through a collaborative partnership between The Cottagers, Inc., ASALH Martha’s Vineyard Branch and the Featherstone Center for the Arts. It reflects a shared commitment to foster dialogue through art, history and storytelling on Martha’s Vineyard -- a community long known for celebrating African American culture and history.

Bundles, a former network television news executive and New York Times bestselling author of On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker, turns her lens to her iconic great-great-grandmother’s charismatic daughter, A’Lelia Walker. With meticulous research and a storyteller’s touch, she captures the complexity of the glamorous and misunderstood heiress and explores her role as a philanthropist and businesswoman.

“I look forward to sharing stories about A’Lelia Walker’s international travels and her Dark Tower, the cultural salon that became an iconic gathering place for the Black writers, artists, actors and musicians of the Harlem Renaissance,” says Bundles.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Bundles speak, engage in a Q&A session, and purchase signed copies of Joy Goddess.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Book Talk with A’Lelia Bundles, author of Joy Goddess

When: Wednesday, July 30, 2025 – 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: Featherstone Center for the Arts, 30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs, MA

Admission: Free and open to the public

About the Author:

A’Lelia Bundles is an Emmy award-winning journalist and biographer. A former ABC News producer and executive, she serves on several non-profit boards including the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women at Harvard Radcliffe Institute, the National Archives Foundation and Columbia Global Reports. She is the founder of the Madam Walker Family Archives.

About The Cottagers, Inc.

The Cottagers, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) volunteer and multigenerational service organization comprised of 100 African American female homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard. The organization’s mission is to support charitable, educational and community service projects that improve the quality of life on the Island and promote cultural pride. For nearly seventy years, the organization through its philanthropy has helped to sustain charities and programs that are on the frontline in saving lives, restoring dignity and opening doors to new horizons. Visit: www.thecottagersincofmv.org.

About ASALH

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) was founded in 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, and is committed to creating and disseminating knowledge about Black history. Visit: www.asalh.org.

About Featherstone Center for the Arts

Featherstone is a vibrant community art center offering year-round arts education and experiences for all ages and abilities on Martha's Vineyard, with a mission to engage, enrich and connect our community through the power of art and creativity. Visit: www.featherstoneart.org.

- ### -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.