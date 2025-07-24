Heat Therapy Market Size to Surpass $2.4 Billion Globally by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global heat therapy market garnered $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Heat therapy is a type of treatment in which heat is applied to a specific area of the body to relieve pain, reduce muscle tension, and promote relaxation. Heat therapy works by increasing blood flow to the affected area, which can help to reduce inflammation and speed up the healing process. It further helps to loosen up tight muscles, making it an effective treatment for muscle pain or stiffness. It is particularly useful for treating conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, menstrual cramps, and sports injuries. Heat therapy is given by using heating pads, heating wraps, and heat packs.Request Sample PDF Brochure- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13018 The growth of the heat therapy market is attributed to rise in prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and back pain; and surge in incidence of chronic pain drive the growth of the heat therapy market. Furthermore, an increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to further drive market growth during the forecast period.Heat Therapy Market Drivers:Rise in geriatric populationSurge in incidence of chronic painRise in sports injuries and fracturesIncrease in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritisIn addition, it plays an important role in helping patients recover from bone fractures of hip, knee, spine, shoulder, foot & ankle, and injuries and return to their normal activities. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare provider before using heat therapy, as it may not be appropriate for all types of injuries or medical conditions.Based on type, the over the counter (OTC) devices segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global heat therapy market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.Based on application, the chronic and post-operative pain management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global heat therapy market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the musculoskeletal disorder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2031, holding more than one-third of the global heat therapy market. However, the physiotherapy centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13018 Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global heat therapy market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global heat therapy market analyzed in the research include Compass Health Brands, Enovis Corporation, ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dhama Innovations Pvt. Ltd., ThermoTek Inc, TrekProof, Owens and Minor, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical co., Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, Cardinal Health Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global heat therapy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the consumer healthcare market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Consumer Healthcare Market Opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the consumer healthcare market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global consumer healthcare market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the consumer healthcare market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global consumer healthcare market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.