Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Size Growing at 6.6% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 6.4 Billion By 2032

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market, 2025

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market by Product Type, by End-use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satellite-based earth observation market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.The global satellite-based earth observation market is primarily driven by increase in demand for big data technology to produce precise insights from Earth observation data, advancements in satellite technologies, and the high demand for high-resolution imaging services. However, challenges such as the rise in use of alternative Earth observation technologies such as aerial drones and high-altitude balloons, as well as a shortage of skilled and trained personnel hamper the market growth. Conversely, growing investments by various governments in space technology provides lucrative prospects for key market players during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07765 Satellite-based earth observation market is expected to gain high traction in the coming years owing to increase in demand for high-resolution earth observation data, rise in applications of earth observation data in diverse sectors such as agriculture, urban planning, and disaster management, and partnerships facilitating miniaturization of satellite sensors. As governments, organizations, and industries worldwide seek more comprehensive data and insights to understand and mitigate the impacts of climate change, there is a growing demand for earth observation capabilities tailored to monitoring greenhouse gases and environmental changes. In September 2023, Mo Lin highlighted that the climate change is expected to be one of the key focuses of Chinese aerospace for future earth observation satellites. Philippe Pham, Senior Vice President and Head of Earth Observation and Science Programs at Airbus stated that the company partnerships would be crucial for miniaturizing satellite sensors and unlocking their potential, which could lead to exponential growth in the Earth observation market over the next five to seven years. Satellite-based earth observation market analysis provides insights into its current state and potential growth opportunities.Satellite imagery comprises visual depictions of earth's surface captured by sensors on satellites. These images offer detailed views of land cover, vegetation, urban & natural landscapes, and water bodies. Earth observation data encompasses geospatial details such as geographic coordinates, elevation data, and terrain characteristics. This information serves vital roles in mapping, navigation, and applications within geographic information systems (GIS). The demand for accurate weather forecasting is rising to address the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events which drives the growth of the satellite-based earth observation market. The satellite-based earth observation market growth is driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand across various sectors.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-based-earth-observation-market/purchase-options Satellite-based earth observation market is segmented by Product Type, by End-use and Region. By product type, the value-added services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By satellite orbit, the medium earth orbit segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By end-use, the energy and raw materials segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global satellite-based earth observation industry include Airbus SE, Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Planet Labs PBC, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., SkyWatch Space Applications Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Maxar Technologies, BlackSky, Capella Space, and ICEYE.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07765 Similar Reports:Satellite Image Data Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-image-data-services-market-A09064 Navigation Satellite Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/navigation-satellite-market-A10439 Satellite Antenna Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-antenna-market-A13897

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.