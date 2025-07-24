Minister Gayton McKenzie on publication of preliminary list of approved Mzansi Golden Economy applicants

Minister of Sport, arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, wishes to correct the irresponsible and recent media reports that suggest that any of the companies listed on the “2025/26 MGE open call approved projects” sheet have been approved for funding as yet.

The list was released in the interests of transparency and fully in line with the MGE guidelines and policy, which state that such a list must be published before MGE “applicants” can become MGE “beneficiaries”. It also provides an opportunity for the public to lodge objections against any applicant for any valid reason.

As was clearly stated in the press statement accompanying the publishing of the list on Friday, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) will only enter into contracts with approved applicants following the submission and verification of all required compliance documentation.

Media reports that have therefore “revealed” that some companies are supposedly “deregistered” or “not compliant with tax and regulatory obligations” are missing that applicants are still in the process of being vetted and potentially disqualified precisely for reasons such as these, or others, were valid. Applicants will also be automatically disqualified for failure to disclose any actual or perceived conflicts of interest, or failure to declare funding already secured for the same projects and/or any current work being undertaken for DSAC.

Applications from companies, individuals, or directors with a history of non-compliance or failure to report on previous DSAC-funded projects will also be disqualified, as will applications submitted by government employees, public entities, their immediate family members, or institutions such as schools, universities, and other organs of state, as outlined in Treasury regulations.

Applications submitted by non-South African citizens, companies, or organisations will also be disqualified.

“I must stress that the department has not released any money to any applicant yet,” said Minister McKenzie. “The list of approved applicants was released in the interests of transparency, in the public interest. I promised greater transparency in the distribution of public funds, and that is what the department is doing.”

The Minister added that the department would not be deterred by opportunistic reporting. “I know that my name sells newspapers and makes headlines but try to at least get the facts straight first before sensationalising a process that is guided by policy and regulations. I can assure the public that no funding will be released to anyone who is not fully compliant,” said Minister McKenzie.

Enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Spokesperson, Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of communication and marketing, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA