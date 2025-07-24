Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers closing remarks at Global Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting, 24 Jul

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Thursday, 24 July 2025, at the invitation of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC), deliver the closing remarks at the Global Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Ministerial Meeting taking place on 22-24 July 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng Province.

The event is held under the theme: “Navigating New Business Frontiers” and has brought together an estimated five hundred (500) participants, including representatives and Ministers from more than 100 countries, entrepreneurs, innovators, global leaders, as well as the global entrepreneurship eco-system under one roof to address the most pressing issues hindering these businesses from reaching their full potential.

Delegates to the Global SME Ministerial Meeting share the common objective of building partnerships to enhance the development of international Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The event is therefore an opportunity for South Africa to showcase its development of MSMEs and position the country as the best place for investment and collaboration on enterprise development.

The Global SME meeting is further built on the overarching need for trade-driven economic transformation, that would enable growth, development and job creation. It is envisaged that the outcomes of the meeting will focus on economic transformation in terms of access to finance, digital transformation and the green economy, with some of the discussions exploring opportunities for MSMEs to grow and adapt as well as support measures needed to close gaps and build further capacity.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025

Time: 15h30 (Media to set up from 14h00)

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and O R Tambo Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Road, Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

