Electricity and Energy on buildings registered for energy performance certificates

Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Maré, is pleased to announce that as of 21 July 2025, over 7 000 public and private buildings have registered for an energy performance certificate (EPC).

This is in anticipation of the deadline of 7 December 2025. The EPC is part of the Department of Electricity and Energy’s (DEE) and South African Energy Development Institute’s (Sanedi) priority to drive energy efficiency in South Africa.

Since its launch in December 2020 until 21 July 2025, 7 113 buildings have registered, and 3 884 EPCs have been issued. Of these, Gauteng leads with 1 689, followed by the Western Cape with 1 565. The Northern Cape has the fewest, with only 11 EPCs issued.

Buildings registered and issued EPCs in other provinces are:

KwaZulu-Natal: 305

Eastern Cape: 111

Mpumalanga: 64

Free State: 55

Limpopo: 47

North West: 37

Under the regulation, Mandatory Display and Submission of Energy Performance Certificates, in the National Energy Act, 1998 (Act no. 34 of 2008), all state-owned buildings that are 1 000m² and owners of commercial buildings of 2 000m² that fall under the occupancy classifications: A1 – entertainment and public assembly; A2 – theatrical and indoor sport; A3 – places of instruction and G1 – offices, are required to register their buildings and publicly display EPCs by 7 December 2025.

The purpose of EPCs:

Indicates the energy performance of a building

Serve as regulatory tools/instruments targeting inefficient buildings, encouraging transformation towards energy-efficient buildings

Are indicators for building owners to note and change their consumption patterns to benefit financially and comply with regulations

In the long term, they promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through the implementation of energy efficiency interventions using reliable data from existing EPCs

Deputy Minister Graham-Maré said: “With only five months left before registrations close, large building owners need to prioritise this. We aim to reach 60 000 registrations by the closing date. I am working with the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean McPherson, and will also be working with premiers and mayors to ensure that this issue gets immediate attention. There is an opportunity for all South Africans to play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and benefit from the programme.”

“I urge all building owners, both public and private, to adopt and implement alternative and energy-saving methods. We need to be creative and innovative so that we save on energy. Some practical ways to do this include installing LED bulbs and smart geysers, fitting solar panels, and turning off appliances when they are not in use. I encourage anyone to engage my department about the programme and how they can implement this initiative,” concluded Deputy Minister Graham-Maré.

More information on EPCs may be obtained at https://epc.sanedi.org.za/home

Enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

Media liaison, Office of the Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 721 3362

Email: Marcellino.martin@dmre.gov.za

Tsakane Khambane

Spokesperson, Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 084 5566

Email: Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA