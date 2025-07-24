Serbia good example in area of women’s empowerment, demographic policies

Minister without portfolio in charge of gender equality, prevention of violence against women and economic and political empowerment of women Tatjana Macura stated that Serbia is using all available platforms to strengthen cooperation in the area of women’s rights, particularly in affirming female scientists, supporting families, encouraging entrepreneurship and increasing women’s participation in the labour market.

