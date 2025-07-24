Residential colleges of UM and University of Malaya sign MOU

MACAU, July 24 - Cheng Yu Tung College (CYTC) of the University of Macau (UM) and Kolej Kediaman Raja Dr. Nazrin Shah (KK12), the largest residential college of the University of Malaya, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The signing of the MOU marked an important milestone in student affairs collaboration between the two universities and will foster student and faculty exchanges.

Wong Seng Fat, interim college master of CYTC, and Khairunnisa Hasikin, principal of KK12, signed the MOU in the presence of Zamri Radzi, deputy vice chancellor of student affairs at the University of Malaya. Both parties expressed keen interest in driving educational innovation, enhancing learning experiences, and exploring further collaborative opportunities in the coming years.

Following the signing ceremony, the two parties discussed potential areas of cooperation, such as service learning initiatives, STEM education, and innovative projects, with the aim of developing inspiring collaborative programmes.

During their visit to the University of Malaya, the CYTC delegation also visited the Centre for Innovation and Enterprise, where representatives from both universities presented their flagship projects and initiatives. CYTC members shared their innovative practices, such as interdisciplinary research collaboration and ESG-related projects, while members of the University of Malaya presented their entrepreneurship ecosystem, which features student start-ups and industry partnerships.

KK12 of the University of Malaya is one of the largest residential colleges in Malaysia. Established on 1 June 2002 with the concept of open education, KK12 has been in full operation since November 2002.